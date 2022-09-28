Tower Resources : Financial Statements

TOWER RESOURCES LTD.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2022

Description of Management's Discussion and Analysis

The purpose of this Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is to explain management's point of view regarding the past performance and future outlook of Tower Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Tower"). The following MD&A provides a review of activities, results of operations and the financial condition of the Company for the nine months ended July 31, 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed interim financial statements and related notes for nine months ended July 31, 2022 ("Financial Statements") and the audited financial statements and related notes thereto for the year ended October 31, 2021. The following discussion is dated and current as of September 27, 2022. This MD&A contains forward-looking information and statements which are based on the conclusions of management. The forward- looking information and statements are only made as of the date of this MD&A.

All financial information in this MD&A has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The Company's certifying officers, based on their knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, are responsible to ensure that these filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by these filings, and these financial statements together with the other financial information included in these filings. The Board of Directors approves the Financial Statements and MD&A and ensures that management has discharged its financial responsibilities. The Board's review is accomplished principally through the Audit Committee, which meets periodically to review all financial reports, prior to filing.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain disclosures contained in this MD&A may constitute forward-looking information. This is information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations of the Company that is based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action which is inherently uncertain. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results and the estimation of mineral resources, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that future exploration and development results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, and the outbreak of an epidemic or a pandemic, including the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), or other health crisis and the related global health emergency affecting workforce health and wellbeing. Some other risks and factors which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A are described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties".

Readers are cautioned that any such listings of risks are not, and in fact cannot be, complete. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause events or results to differ from those intended, anticipated or estimated. The Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this MD&A.

The forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is provided as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. All of the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.