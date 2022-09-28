Tower Resources : Financial Statements

INDEX TO CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
PAGE(S)
CONTENTS
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
3
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
4
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
5
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
6
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
7
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
8 - 20
Page 2
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
The accompanying condensed interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
Page 3
TOWER RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)
July 31,
October 31,
2022
2021
$
$
ASSETS
Current
Cash
1,455,157
1,714,714
Receivables (Note 4)
14,048
34,672
Marketable securities (Note 5)
5,250
31,500
Prepaid expenses and deposits
9,900
17,866
1,484,355
1,798,752
Equipment (Note 6)
1,283
1,510
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)
6,215,457
5,244,670
Reclamation bonds (Note 8)
80,000
80,000
7,781,095
7,124,932
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 9 and 11)
53,231
115,181
Flow-through share premium (Note 10)
94,909
394,106
148,140
509,287
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 10)
21,324,026
20,154,705
Reserves (Note 10)
841,912
715,755
Deficit
(14,532,983)
(14,254,815)
7,632,955
6,615,645
7,781,095
7,124,932
NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN (Note 1)
SUBSEQUENT EVENT (Note 16)
Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board:
/s/ "Joe Dhami"
/s/ "Gerald Shields"
Joe Dhami, Director
Gerald Shields, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements
Page 4
TOWER RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)
For the three months
For the nine months
ended July 31,
ended July 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Expenses
Accounting and audit fees (Note 11)
6,000
6,268
22,417
23,968
Depreciation (Note 6)
76
94
227
283
Investor relations
10,000
-
10,000
-
Legal fees
-
-
2,177
559
Management fees (Note 11)
22,500
22,500
67,500
67,500
Office and miscellaneous
22,975
19,490
66,659
58,713
Share-based compensation (Notes 10 and 11)
330,761
30,330
374,549
87,014
Transfer agent and filing fees
6,280
1,504
19,412
11,796
Wages and benefits
3,500
-
3,500
1,168
(402,092)
(80,186)
(566,441)
(251,001)
Interest income
(22)
64
99
223
Recognition of flow-through premium (Note 10)
45,731
165,916
299,197
254,342
Recovery on exploration and evaluation
assets previously written off
-
11,250
-
11,250
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities
(Note 5)
(10,500)
3,625
(26,250)
(20,000)
Income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
for the period
(366,883)
100,669
(293,395)
(5,186)
Basic and diluted income (loss) per share
(0.00)
0.00
(0.00)
(0.00)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding - basic and diluted
135,498,709
129,827,951
132,412,966
121,279,199
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements
Page 5
