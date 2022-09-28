Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Tower Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWR   CA89185T1066

TOWER RESOURCES LTD.

(TWR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:41 2022-09-27 pm EDT
0.2250 CAD   +7.14%
09:16aTower Resources : Financial Statements
PU
09:16aTower Resources : Financial Statements
PU
09/27Tower Resources Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tower Resources : Financial Statements

09/28/2022 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)

TOWER RESOURCES LTD.

INDEX TO CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

PAGE(S)

CONTENTS

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

3

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

4

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

5

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

6

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

7

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

8 - 20

Page 2

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

The accompanying condensed interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

Page 3

TOWER RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)

July 31,

October 31,

2022

2021

$

$

ASSETS

Current

Cash

1,455,157

1,714,714

Receivables (Note 4)

14,048

34,672

Marketable securities (Note 5)

5,250

31,500

Prepaid expenses and deposits

9,900

17,866

1,484,355

1,798,752

Equipment (Note 6)

1,283

1,510

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)

6,215,457

5,244,670

Reclamation bonds (Note 8)

80,000

80,000

7,781,095

7,124,932

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 9 and 11)

53,231

115,181

Flow-through share premium (Note 10)

94,909

394,106

148,140

509,287

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 10)

21,324,026

20,154,705

Reserves (Note 10)

841,912

715,755

Deficit

(14,532,983)

(14,254,815)

7,632,955

6,615,645

7,781,095

7,124,932

NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN (Note 1)

SUBSEQUENT EVENT (Note 16)

Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board:

/s/ "Joe Dhami"

/s/ "Gerald Shields"

Joe Dhami, Director

Gerald Shields, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

Page 4

TOWER RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)

For the three months

For the nine months

ended July 31,

ended July 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

Expenses

Accounting and audit fees (Note 11)

6,000

6,268

22,417

23,968

Depreciation (Note 6)

76

94

227

283

Investor relations

10,000

-

10,000

-

Legal fees

-

-

2,177

559

Management fees (Note 11)

22,500

22,500

67,500

67,500

Office and miscellaneous

22,975

19,490

66,659

58,713

Share-based compensation (Notes 10 and 11)

330,761

30,330

374,549

87,014

Transfer agent and filing fees

6,280

1,504

19,412

11,796

Wages and benefits

3,500

-

3,500

1,168

(402,092)

(80,186)

(566,441)

(251,001)

Interest income

(22)

64

99

223

Recognition of flow-through premium (Note 10)

45,731

165,916

299,197

254,342

Recovery on exploration and evaluation

assets previously written off

-

11,250

-

11,250

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities

(Note 5)

(10,500)

3,625

(26,250)

(20,000)

Income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

for the period

(366,883)

100,669

(293,395)

(5,186)

Basic and diluted income (loss) per share

(0.00)

0.00

(0.00)

(0.00)

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding - basic and diluted

135,498,709

129,827,951

132,412,966

121,279,199

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tower Resources Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 13:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOWER RESOURCES LTD.
09:16aTower Resources : Financial Statements
PU
09:16aTower Resources : Financial Statements
PU
09/27Tower Resources Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
09/15Tower' Step-Out Drilling At Rabbit North Confirms North-Northwest Strike of Lightning Z..
CI
08/09Tower Resources Prepares to Resume Drilling on Lightning Zone
MT
08/09Tower Resources : Prepares to Resume Drilling on Lightning Zone, Identifies Strong New Gol..
PU
08/09Tower Resources Ltd. Prepares to Resume Drilling on Lightning Zone, Identifies Strong N..
CI
07/18Tower Resources : Latest Drilling Indicates Lightning Zone Has Two Branches, Doubling Its ..
PU
07/13Tower Resources Receives Gold Assays for the Final Four of the Six Followup Holes Drill..
CI
07/13Tower Resources : Latest Drilling Indicates Lightning Zone Has Two Branches, Doubling Its ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,08 M -0,06 M -0,06 M
Net cash 2021 1,75 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
P/E ratio 2021 -103x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31,1 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart TOWER RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tower Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph R. Dhami President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lesia Burianyk Chief Financial Officer
Gerald J. Shields Chairman
Stuart A. Averill Independent Director
Leah Martin Hodges Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOWER RESOURCES LTD.147.06%23
BHP GROUP LIMITED13.36%121 383
RIO TINTO PLC-2.26%85 782
GLENCORE PLC25.72%65 750
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)63.06%41 876
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.38%34 493