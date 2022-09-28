Tower Resources : Financial Statements

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

The accompanying condensed interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

