Tower Resources : Financial Statements

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the Year Ended October 31, 2022 TOWER RESOURCES LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE YEAR ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2022 Description of Management's Discussion and Analysis The purpose of this Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is to explain management's point of view regarding the past performance and future outlook of Tower Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Tower"). The following MD&A provides a review of activities, results of operations and the financial condition of the Company for the year ended October 31, 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited financial statements and related notes for year ended October 31, 2022. The following discussion is dated and current as of February 24, 2023. This MD&A contains forward- looking information and statements which are based on the conclusions of management. The forward-looking information and statements are only made as of the date of this MD&A. All financial information in this MD&A has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. The Company's certifying officers, based on their knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, are responsible to ensure that these filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by these filings, and these financial statements together with the other financial information included in these filings. The Board of Directors approves the financial statements and MD&A and ensures that management has discharged its financial responsibilities. The Board's review is accomplished principally through the Audit Committee, which meets periodically to review all financial reports, prior to filing. Forward Looking Statements Certain disclosures contained in this MD&A may constitute forward-looking information. This is information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations of the Company that is based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action which is inherently uncertain. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results and the estimation of mineral resources, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that future exploration and development results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, and the outbreak of an epidemic or a pandemic, including the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), or other health crisis and the related global health emergency affecting workforce health and wellbeing. Some other risks and factors which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A are described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties". Readers are cautioned that any such listings of risks are not, and in fact cannot be, complete. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause events or results to differ from those intended, anticipated or estimated. The Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this MD&A. The forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is provided as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. All of the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. 2 TOWER RESOURCES LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE YEAR ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2022 Description of Business and Discussion of Operations The Company is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol TWR. The principal business of the Company is the acquisition and exploration of mineral exploration and evaluation assets in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets are located in British Columbia, Canada. They include the Rabbit North copper‐gold porphyry project located between the New Afton and Highland Valley Copper mines, the Nechako Gold project near Artemis' Blackwater project, the Belle copper-gold porphyry project in the Toodoggone district, and the More Creek gold project in the Golden Triangle area. The Company's current exploration focus is for gold and porphyry copper-gold deposits at Rabbit North and gold-silver deposits on its Nechako Gold property. Overall performance Operating expenses for the year ended October 31, 2022 were $747,026 versus $372,947 in the comparative period ended October 31, 2021. Expenses have remained relatively consistent, with the exception on share-based compensation, as the Company continues to minimize operating costs and conserve its cash for advancing the Rabbit North and Nechako Gold projects. Changes are further discussed in the "Results of Operations" section. The Company had a net decrease in cash of $344,810 during the year ended October 31, 2022, for a cash balance as at October 31, 2022 of $1,369,904. The decrease in the current year is primarily attributable to work performed on the properties, offset by receiving proceeds of $915,156 from warrant and option exercises. Refer to the "Summary of Exploration Activities" for discussion of the expenditures and properties. Corporate activities In March 2021, the Company issued 13,986,014 units for gross proceeds of $2,000,000, pursuant to a private placement financing. Each unit was comprised of one flow-through common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.22 per common share, for a period of 12 months from the date of issue. In fiscal 2021, the Company issued 2,252,150 common shares, for proceeds of $225,215, pursuant to the exercise of warrants. From November 1, 2021 to the date of this report, the Company issued 7,657,502 common shares, for proceeds of $870,531, pursuant to the exercise of warrants. From November 1, 2021 to the date of this report, the Company issued 483,333 common shares, for proceeds of $47,125, pursuant to the exercise of stock options. In December 2022, the Company issued 3,888,889 units for gross proceeds of $700,000, pursuant to a private placement financing. Each unit was comprised of one flow-through common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.36 per share for a period of 24 months. 233,333 finder's warrants were issued, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.18 per share for a period of 24 months. 3 TOWER RESOURCES LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE YEAR ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2022 Summary of Exploration Activities During the year ended October 31, 2022, the Company incurred $1,377,090 in exploration and evaluation asset expenditures compared to $904,763 for the corresponding year ended October 31, 2021. The following is a breakdown of the components of the Company's exploration and evaluation assets, on a property by property basis, for the year ended October 31, 2022: Nechako Belle Rabbit North Gold More Creek Total $ $ $ $ $ Balance, October 31, 2021 1 2,760,354 2,484,315 - 5,244,670 Acquisition costs - 79,000 - - 79,000 Deferred costs Drilling - 761,031 - - 761,031 Equipment rental - 1,953 - - 1,953 Field travel, meals and accommodation - 80,929 - - 80,929 Geology - 312,764 6,370 - 319,134 Laboratory and analytical - 110,664 691 - 111,355 Project supplies and fuel - 23,688 - - 23,688 Additions for the year - 1,370,029 7,061 - 1,377,090 B.C. mineral exploration tax credit recovery - - (7,437) - (7,437) Balance, October 31, 2022 1 4,130,383 2,483,939 - 6,614,323 Rabbit North property The Rabbit North property, acquired in 2013, is comprised of 34 mineral tenures covering 16,400 hectares of which 2,850 hectares were optioned from private individuals and the remainder were staked by the Company. The staked claims are known as the Rabbit North Extension property. The Company earned a 100% interest in the optioned portion by making cash payments of $170,000, issuing 1,300,000 common shares, and funding aggregate exploration expenditures of $2,150,000. The vendors also hold a 3% net smelter return royalty ("NSR"), of which 1% of the 3% may be purchased by the Company for $2,000,000 and the second 1% of the 3% may be purchased by the Company for $1,500,000. In March 2017, the Company entered into a royalty buyback assignment agreement with Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm") pursuant to which it assigned to Sandstorm the Company's right to purchase the second 1% of the Company's 2% buyback rights with respect to the optionors' NSR. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company received $50,000. If the Company makes a decision to develop the Rabbit North property and put it into production, the Company has agreed to exercise its right to buy back 1% of the NSR, contingent upon Sandstorm exercising its right to buy back the second 1% (as assigned to it), whereupon the Company will grant directly to Sandstorm a 1% NSR. As at October 31, 2022, the Company had paid a total of $150,000 in advance annual royalty payments. In March 2017, the Company entered into a NSR agreement with Sandstorm. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company received $150,000 in return for granting Sandstorm a 2% NSR on the Rabbit North Extension property. The Company will have the option to buy back 1% of the NSR from Sandstorm for cash consideration of $500,000. 4 TOWER RESOURCES LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE YEAR ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2022 Summary of Exploration Activities (continued) Rabbit North property(continued) The property is located in the Kamloops mining district in south-central B.C., between the New Afton underground porphyry Cu-Au mine and the Highland Valley open pit porphyry Cu mine. It is centered on the alkalic Durand Stock which measures 2 x 3 km and is compositionally similar to and of the same age as (Late Triassic to Early Jurassic) the intrusion that hosts the New Afton deposit. Previous exploration within the stock identified several zones of porphyry Cu-Au mineralization that appear to be of limited size and grade but drilling by the Company in 2017 on a magnetic anomaly - the Western Magnetite Zone - encountered stronger and more continuous mineralization in the volcanic rocks along the western margin of the stock, including 247 metres of 0.51% Cu and 0.34 g/t Au in hole RN17-015. In May 2021, the Company completed a 137-sample till heavy mineral survey on the Rabbit North property with the goal of using the gold grain content of the heavy mineral concentrates to quickly and selectively identify any hidden, till-covered,porphyry-typeCu-Au deposits having a high economic potential. Samples weighing approximately 10 kg were collected at 200-250 m intervals along traverses 1-2 km apart and oriented northeast-southwest across the southeast ice flow path in which the gold grains were transported during glaciation 10,000 years ago. Such a wide sample spacing is normal for an initial, reconnaissance-type gold grain survey because the method is so sensitive and deposit-specific that it can reliably detect significant Cu-Au zones located several kilometres up-ice. Of the 137 samples, 84 were collected either directly over or close to the Durand Stock on the Rabbit North property. An unusually strong, 600-grains-per-sample gold anomaly was identified in two consecutive samples 200 m apart in a till-covered area immediately north of Dominic Lake, the largest lake on the property. Geologically, the gold anomaly was several hundred metres southwest of the stock in an area where no historical drilling had been done. The bedrock source of the gold grains was estimated to be just 200-500 m up-ice and, if of the circular porphyry type, to be 300 m in diameter. More closely spaced till sampling was planned for Q4, 2021, to further refine this target in preparation for an initial diamond drill test. The remaining 53 samples tested the Southern Extension portion of the Rabbit North Extension property. The eastern half of the Southern Extension is 10 km directly down-ice from the Durand Stock. This is reflected in the gold grain content of the till, with most samples yielding 25-100 grains compared to the expected background level of less than 10 grains. Roughly 50% of the samples collected on the western half of the Southern Extension yielded similarly elevated gold grain values, suggesting that the up-ice area on the Western Extension claims, west of the Durand Stock, is also fertile for porphyry Cu-Au deposits. An initial reconnaissance-scale till survey was proposed for this area. The proposed follow-up till sampling was performed in October, the final month of the Company's 2021 fiscal year. Twenty- four infill samples were collected in a 600 m long corridor up-ice from the strong, 600-grain gold anomaly on the Core Claims. The samples were collected at 100 m intervals on three lines spaced 200 m apart, and were processed immediately on a priority basis. The initial gold grain anomaly was found to have a width of 300 m and to maintain its strength for 600 m up-ice to the limit of sampling, defining a classic dispersal train stronger than any known trains from porphyry Cu-Au deposits. The dispersal train was named the Dominic Lake Train due to its proximity to the lake. The till hosting the train was estimated to be at least 20 m thick but known to thin out against a bedrock ridge 400 m further up-ice, limiting the potential gold source to this covered 400 m corridor. Follow-up diamond drilling was recommended to locate the indicated gold or copper-gold zone. Seventy-nine till samples were collected on the Western Extension claims at a wide reconnaissance spacing similar to that previously used on the Southern Extension. 5 Attachments Original Link

