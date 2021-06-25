Tower Resources : Financial Statements 06/25/2021 | 05:57pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the Six Months Ended April 30, 2021 TOWER RESOURCES LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2021 Description of Management's Discussion and Analysis The purpose of this Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is to explain management's point of view regarding the past performance and future outlook of Tower Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Tower"). The following MD&A provides a review of activities, results of operations and the financial condition of the Company for the six months ended April 30, 2021. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed interim financial statements and related notes for six months ended April 30, 2021 ("Financial Statements") and the audited financial statements and related notes thereto for the year ended October 31, 2020. The following discussion is dated and current as of June 25, 2021. This MD&A contains forward-looking information and statements which are based on the conclusions of management. The forward-looking information and statements are only made as of the date of this MD&A. All financial information in this MD&A has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. The Company's certifying officers, based on their knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, are responsible to ensure that these filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by these filings, and these financial statements together with the other financial information included in these filings. The Board of Directors approves the Financial Statements and MD&A and ensures that management has discharged its financial responsibilities. The Board's review is accomplished principally through the Audit Committee, which meets periodically to review all financial reports, prior to filing. Forward Looking Statements Certain disclosures contained in this MD&A may constitute forward-looking information. This is information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations of the Company that is based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action which is inherently uncertain. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results and the estimation of mineral resources, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that future exploration and development results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, and the outbreak of an epidemic or a pandemic, including the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), or other health crisis and the related global health emergency affecting workforce health and wellbeing. Some other risks and factors which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A are described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties". Readers are cautioned that any such listings of risks are not, and in fact cannot be, complete. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause events or results to differ from those intended, anticipated or estimated. The Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this MD&A. The forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is provided as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. All of the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. 2 TOWER RESOURCES LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2021 Description of Business and Discussion of Operations The Company is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol TWR. The principal business of the Company is the acquisition and exploration of mineral exploration and evaluation assets in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets are located in British Columbia, Canada. They include the Rabbit North copper‐gold porphyry project located between the New Afton and Highland Valley Copper mines, the Nechako Gold project near New Gold's Blackwater project, the Belle copper-gold porphyry project in the Toodoggone district and the More Creek gold project in the Golden Triangle area. The Company is currently focused on exploration of the Nechako Gold property and the multidisciplinary program at the Rabbit North copper-gold property. Overall performance Operating expenses for the six months ended April 30, 2021 were $170,815 versus $160,090 in the comparative period ended April 30, 2020. Expenses have remained consistent as the Company continues to minimize expenditures to conserve its cash, as it continues further exploration on Nechako. Changes are further discussed in the "Results of Operations" section. The Company had a net increase in cash of $2,048,113 during the six months ended April 30, 2021, for a cash balance as at April 30, 2021 of $2,323,608. Refer to the "Summary of Exploration Activities" for discussion of the expenditures and properties. Corporate activities In June 2020, the Company issued 8,367,732 units for proceeds of $502,064, pursuant to a private placement financing. Each unit was comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per common share, for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. In fiscal 2020, the Company issued 193,750 common shares, for proceeds of $19,375, pursuant to the exercise of warrants. In March 2021, the Company issued 13,986,014 units for proceeds of $2,000,000, pursuant to a private placement financing. Each unit was comprised of one flow-through common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.22 per common share, for a period of 12 months from the date of issue. 3 TOWER RESOURCES LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2021 Summary of Exploration Activities During the six months ended April 30, 2021, the Company incurred $338,099 in exploration and evaluation asset expenditures compared to $294,904 for the corresponding six months ended April 30, 2020. The following is a breakdown of the components of the Company's exploration and evaluation assets, on a property by property basis, for the six months ended April 30, 2021: Nechako Belle Rabbit North Gold More Creek Total $ $ $ $ $ Balance, October 31, 2020 1 2,526,939 2,057,723 18,444 4,603,107 Deferred costs Drilling - - 247,454 - 247,454 Field travel, meals and accommodation - - 4,567 - 4,567 Geology - - 54,270 - 54,270 Geophysics - - 12,050 - 12,050 Laboratory and analytical - - 18,052 - 18,052 Project supplies and fuel - - 1,706 - 1,706 Additions for the period - - 338,099 - 338,099 Balance, April 30, 2021 1 2,526,939 2,395,822 18,444 4,941,206 Rabbit North property The Rabbit North property, acquired in 2013, is comprised of 34 mineral tenures covering 16,400 hectares of which 2,850 hectares were optioned from private individuals and the remainder were staked by the Company. The staked claims are known as the Rabbit North Extension property. The Company earned a 100% interest in the optioned portion by making cash payments of $170,000, issuing 1,300,000 common shares, and funding aggregate exploration expenditures of $2,150,000. The vendors also hold a 3% net smelter return royalty ("NSR"), of which 1% of the 3% may be purchased by the Company for $2,000,000 and the second 1% of the 3% may be purchased by the Company for $1,500,000. In March 2017, the Company entered into a royalty buyback assignment agreement with Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm") pursuant to which it assigned to Sandstorm the Company's right to purchase the second 1% of the Company's 2% buyback rights with respect to the optionors' NSR. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company received $50,000. If the Company makes a decision to develop the Rabbit North property and put it into production, the Company has agreed to exercise its right to buy back 1% of the NSR, contingent upon Sandstorm exercising its right to buy back the second 1% (as assigned to it), whereupon the Company will grant directly to Sandstorm a 1% NSR. In March 2017, the Company entered into a NSR agreement with Sandstorm. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company received $150,000 in return for granting Sandstorm a 2% NSR on the Rabbit North Extension property. The Company will have the option to buy back 1% of the NSR from Sandstorm for cash consideration of $500,000. The property is located in the Kamloops mining district in south-central B.C., between the New Afton underground Cu-Au mine and the Highland Valley open pit Cu mine. It is centered on the alkalic Durand Stock which measures 2 x 3 km and is compositionally similar to and of the same age as (Late Triassic to Early Jurassic) the intrusion that hosts the New Afton deposit. Previous exploration within the stock identified several zones of Cu-Au mineralization that appear to be of limited size and grade but drilling by the Company in 2017 on a magnetic anomaly - the Western Magnetite Zone - encountered stronger and more continuous mineralization in the volcanic rocks along the western margin of the stock, including 247 metres of 0.51% Cu and 0.34 g/t Au in hole RN17-05. Q1/Q2 Activities The Company did not perform any work on the Rabbit North property or Rabbit North Extension during the six months ended April 30, 2021 but commenced planning for a till heavy mineral survey in Q3. 4 TOWER RESOURCES LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2021 Summary of Exploration Activities (continued) Nechako Gold property The Nechako Gold property is located on the Nechako Plateau in central B.C., 30 km northeast of the 8,000,000-ounce Blackwater Au deposit. It consists of two claim blocks, Porphyry and Chutanli, that were optioned by the Company in July 2016 under separate agreements and together cover 2975 hectares. The Company earned a 100% interest in the Porphyry claims in fiscal 2018 by making staged cash payments totaling $40,000, issuing 400,000 shares of the Company and expending $250,000 on mineral exploration on the claims. The Company earned a 100% interest in the Chutanli claims during the year ended October 31, 2019 by making cash payments totaling $60,000, issuing 600,000 shares of the Company and expending $225,000 on mineral exploration on the claims. The vendors hold a 1.5% NSR on their respective claims, each of which the Company can buy back in full for $1,000,000. Sandstorm also holds a 2% NSR on the combined property, of which the Company can buy back 1% for $500,000. The Nechako Gold property lies mainly in a valley that is infilled by thick glacial sediments comprised largely of till eroded from the underlying bedrock. At the time the Company acquired the property the bedrock geology was essentially unknown because rock outcrops are very scarce, even on hills of the Nechako Range along the west side of the valley. In October 2016, Overburden Drilling Management Limited ("ODM") sampled the till at 31 sites in the valley and, in the heavy mineral fraction of the till, identified a gold grain anomaly the core of which covers an area of 2 x 3 km and is twice as large and similar in strength to the known gold grain dispersal train that extends glacially down-ice from the Blackwater Au deposit. In November 2017, 38 reverse circulation (RC) holes were drilled in the valley to obtain continuous samples of the till and underlying bedrock. The RC drilling revealed that: (a) the glacial deposits in the valley range in thickness from 10 to 60 m and, where more than 20 m thick, include a Lower Till horizon from an earlier glaciation in addition to the gold-grain-bearing Upper Till that is exposed at surface; (b) the gold grain dispersal train that was originally identified in the Upper Till is actually a weak daughter train in which the gold was glacially eroded from an older and stronger mother train in the underlying Lower Till; and the bedrock beneath the till includes two porphyry bodies ‒ the large, previously unknown and pervasively argillic-altered Blue Road Porphyry and the smaller, thinly covered Kluskus Road Porphyry which is locally exposed along the western edge of the valley and contains a historical, low-grade porphyry Cu occurrence, the C-Zone. The mother train is a sulphide-rich, polymetallic Au-Ag-As-Cu-Zn-Pb train. It is 1.5 km wide in the area east-northeast of (i.e. glacially down-ice from) the C-Zone but the host Lower Till has been completely eroded in the area of thin cover over the C-Zone, creating a large gap in the train. The Cu component of the train closely matches that of the C-Zone. However, the C-Zone does not contain significant Au, Ag, As, Zn or Pb, indicating that the bedrock source of these five metals is located further west-southwest up the glacial ice flow path. In an initial attempt to locate this source, five diamond core holes totaling 751.02 m were drilled in the eastern part of the erosional gap in the train in May 2018. These holes did not intersect any Au - Ag-As-Zn-Pb mineralization, indicating that the targeted mineralized zone is located further up-ice, possibly near the historical April Showing which contains the same five metals. In December 2018, the Company drilled 13 step-out RC holes, Nos. 39 to 51, between the C-Zone and the April Showing with the objective of locating the bedrock source of the mother train. In addition, one diamond core hole was drilled to test an induced polarization geophysical anomaly on the eastern part of the Blue Road Porphyry. The RC drilling intersected two new remnants of the buried Lower Till horizon. In the larger of these occurrences, the dispersal train ends abruptly along a line, now referred to as the "April Trend", that extends southeast from the historical April Au-AgAs-Zn-Pb showing. The till in Hole 39, on the projected northern edge of the dispersal train 800 m southeast of the showing, was found to be particularly anomalous in these metals. The second, smaller remnant of the train was intersected in only one hole, No. 45 which was drilled 300 m due east of the April Showing. However, five consecutive samples spanning the entire preserved 12.8 m thickness of the till were strongly anomalous in Au-Ag-As-Zn-Pb, and pebbles containing abundant As, Zn and Pb sulphides were observed in some of these samples. The bedrock intercepts obtained from the RC drill holes indicated that the April Trend is coincident with a previously unknown, 200-300 m wide package of biotite-bearing sediments whereas most of the drill area is underlain by basalt. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Tower Resources Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 21:56:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about TOWER RESOURCES LTD. 05:57p TOWER RESOURCES : Financial Statements PU 05/27 WEDGEMOUNT RESOURCES : Strengthens Technical Team with Appointment of Senior Te.. AQ 04/28 Tower Receives Rush Assays Averaging 2.0 g/t Au and 7.2 g/t Ag from Upper 7.3.. NE 04/07 Tower Resources Initiates Major Diamond Drilling Program at Nechako to Expand.. NE 03/24 TOWER RESOURCES : Closes $2 Million FT Financing MT 03/24 Tower Announces Closing of $2,000,000 Flow-Through Non-Brokered Financing NE 02/25 Tower Announces Flow-Through Non-Brokered Financing NE 2020 Tower Resources Provides Nechako Gold Property Update MT 2020 Tower Resources Extends Discovery Zone to Depth at Nechako and Intersects 4.0.. NE 2020 TOWER RESOURCES : Provides Corporate Update PU