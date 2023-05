Tower Resources PLC - Africa-focused oil and gas company - Chair and Chief Executive Jeremy Asher lowers stake to 7.2% from 16%. No further details were provided.

Current stock price: 0.048 pence, down 0.6% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: down 82%

