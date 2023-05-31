Advanced search
TOWER RESOURCES PLC

Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:55:25 2023-05-31 am EDT
0.0464 GBX   -4.33%
Tower Resources CEO stake in company falls amid placing
AN
05/30Tower Resources CEO and chair reduces stake to 7.2% from 16%
AN
05/16FTSE 100 Closes Down Dragged by Oil Stocks; Vodafone Slips
DJ
Tower Resources CEO stake in company falls amid placing

05/31/2023 | 07:00am EDT
Tower Resources PLC - Africa-focused oil and gas company - Stake of Chair & Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Asher in company falls to 7.2% from 16%, as company placed 4.60 billion new shares, under which Asher subscribed for 100.0 million new shares. When it announced the placing on May 16, firm said it will use the funds for preparation of drilling of the Njom-3 well, including associated services payments, and as working capital.

Current stock price: 0.046 pence, down 5.0% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 83%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES 0.00% 1.8 End-of-day quote.20.00%
BRENT OIL -2.43% 72.04 Delayed Quote.-14.16%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.08% 438.1 Real-time Quote.-3.95%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.05% 139.27 Real-time Quote.-8.62%
TOWER RESOURCES PLC -4.33% 0.0464 Delayed Quote.-68.71%
WTI -2.81% 67.784 Delayed Quote.-9.47%
07:00aTower Resources CEO stake in company falls amid placing
AN
05/30Tower Resources CEO and chair reduces stake to 7.2% from 16%
AN
05/16FTSE 100 Closes Down Dragged by Oil Stocks; Vodafone Slips
DJ
05/16Tower Resources shares plunge after discounted placing
AN
05/16AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Rurelec jumps on Argentinian assets sale
AN
05/10Tower Resources Highlights Results From Hole at Lightning Zone; Plans Summer Drilling P..
MT
04/28Tower Resources making new progress at Cameroon-based Thali project despite drill rig d..
AQ
04/27Volex wins contract; Engage XR revenue jumps
AN
04/27AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Engage XR jumps on quarterly revenue growth
AN
03/30Tower Resources to issue USD150,000 in shares to EECP
AN
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,05 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 133x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,29 M 2,29 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 33,3%
Technical analysis trends TOWER RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeremy Benjamin Gerald Asher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paula C. Brancato Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Andrew Enfield Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew John Smith Secretary & Financial Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOWER RESOURCES PLC-68.71%2
CHEVRON CORPORATION-14.69%290 108
CONOCOPHILLIPS-14.24%122 458
CNOOC LIMITED23.25%77 737
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-15.99%63 638
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-0.97%60 015
