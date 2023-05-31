Tower Resources CEO stake in company falls amid placing

Tower Resources PLC - Africa-focused oil and gas company - Stake of Chair & Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Asher in company falls to 7.2% from 16%, as company placed 4.60 billion new shares, under which Asher subscribed for 100.0 million new shares. When it announced the placing on May 16, firm said it will use the funds for preparation of drilling of the Njom-3 well, including associated services payments, and as working capital.

Current stock price: 0.046 pence, down 5.0% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 83%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

