Tower Resources announces placing of up to USD6 million

Tower Resources PLC - Africa-focused oil and gas company - Announces institutional share placing worth up to USD6 million with Energy Exploration Capital Partners LLC. Initially the placing will raise USD1.3 million at a premium price of 0.36p, after which EECP will invest up to USD1.8 million in aggregate for shares worth up to USD1.9 million. If required, Tower may raise a further USD3.0 million from Energy Exploration Capital Partners via a shares issue.

Current stock price: 0.15 pence, down 4.2% on Monday

12-month change: down 46%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

