  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Tower Resources plc
  News
  Summary
    TRP   GB00BZ6D6J81

TOWER RESOURCES PLC

(TRP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:29:06 2023-01-16 am EST
0.1485 GBX   -4.19%
06:46aTower Resources announces placing of up to USD6 million
AN
06:15aUK Gilt Supply Remains Heavy Even After BOE Ends Sale of Emergency Purchases
DJ
05:17aTower Resources to Raise up to $6 Million Via Share Placement to Energy Exploration
MT
Summary 
Summary

Tower Resources announces placing of up to USD6 million

01/16/2023 | 06:46am EST
Tower Resources PLC - Africa-focused oil and gas company - Announces institutional share placing worth up to USD6 million with Energy Exploration Capital Partners LLC. Initially the placing will raise USD1.3 million at a premium price of 0.36p, after which EECP will invest up to USD1.8 million in aggregate for shares worth up to USD1.9 million. If required, Tower may raise a further USD3.0 million from Energy Exploration Capital Partners via a shares issue.

Current stock price: 0.15 pence, down 4.2% on Monday

12-month change: down 46%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.23% 84.96 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.57% 492.22 Real-time Quote.8.26%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.56% 164.15 Real-time Quote.8.33%
TOWER RESOURCES PLC -4.19% 0.1485 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -0.14% 79.645 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,05 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 133x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,72 M 6,72 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart TOWER RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Tower Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOWER RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeremy Benjamin Gerald Asher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paula C. Brancato Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Andrew Enfield Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew John Smith Secretary & Financial Controller
