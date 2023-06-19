Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tower Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRP   GB00BZ6D6J81

TOWER RESOURCES PLC

(TRP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:01:40 2023-06-19 am EDT
0.0420 GBX   -3.45%
06:08aTower Resources swings to a loss with numerous headwinds
AN
02:00aTower Resources plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
06/16Tower Resources hails basin modelling results in Namibia
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tower Resources swings to a loss with numerous headwinds

06/19/2023 | 06:08am EDT
Tower Resources PLC - Africa-focused oil and gas company - Swings to an annual pretax loss of USD1.0 million from a profit of USD196,547 the prior year. The company posts no revenue for the year nor does it declare a dividend, both unchanged from the prior year. Tower Resources says that the war in Ukraine has deteriorated the general economic and market conditions, with the company warning that this could reach a point where it becomes impossible to raise equity finance in UK equities markets to fund exploration projects, nor debt to develop projects.

"Over the past few years, keeping costs low and flexible without losing access to our people and their skill has also been critical to survival, and we believe will continue to be critical to success in the future" says Chair and Chief Executive Jeremy Asher.

Current share price: down 3.5% at 0.042 pence in London on Monday morning

12-month change: down 85%

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES 0.37% 2.7 End-of-day quote.80.00%
BRENT OIL 0.28% 76.27 Delayed Quote.-11.51%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.33% 461.58 Real-time Quote.1.28%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.07% 153.44 Real-time Quote.0.79%
TOWER RESOURCES PLC -3.45% 0.042 Delayed Quote.-71.94%
WTI 0.21% 71.577 Delayed Quote.-11.01%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,05 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 133x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,65 M 4,65 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart TOWER RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Tower Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOWER RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeremy Benjamin Gerald Asher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paula C. Brancato Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Andrew Enfield Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew John Smith Secretary & Financial Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOWER RESOURCES PLC-71.94%5
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.39%297 952
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.08%126 959
CNOOC LIMITED12.63%71 834
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-12.44%66 329
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-3.50%60 249
