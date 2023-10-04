Tower Resources PLC - Africa-focused oil and gas company - Says that Energy Exploration Capital Partners LLC requests the issue of 317.6 million Tower Resources shares, in accordance with the investment deed announced in mid-January. Says the purchase price of 0.04p per share, which was previously prepaid by Energy Exploration Capital Partners. This is set by mutual agreement, given that the market price remains below the floor price set out in the deed. Admission of the placing shares is expected to take place on or around Monday next week.
Current stock price: 0.038 pence, down 3.3%
12-month change: down 87%
By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.