Tower Resources plc is a United Kingdom-based independent oil and gas company. The Company operates oil and gas licenses with a focus on projects in Africa. The Company has projects in Cameroon, Namibia, South Africa, and Western Sahara. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, holds 100% interest in the shallow-water Thali Production Sharing Contract (PSC) in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon. The Thali PSC covers an area of approximately 119.2 square kilometers (km2), with water depths ranging from eight to 48 meters, and lies in the prolific Rio del Rey basin, in the eastern part of the Niger Delta. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tower Resources (Namibia) Limited, it has a 80% interest in Blocks 1910A, 1911 and 1912B. The blocks cover 23,297 km2 of the northern Walvis Basin and Dolphin Graben (offshore Namibia). The Company also holds a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license offshore South Africa. The Algoa-Gamtoos license covers approximately 9,369 km2.