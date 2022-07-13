Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tower Semiconductor Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    TSEM   IL0010823792

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

(TSEM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
46.18 USD   -0.24%
06:01aTower Semiconductor Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
AQ
06/14Tower Semiconductor to Present at IMS 2022 Highlighting Recent Innovations in RF Foundry Technology
AQ
06/09TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : Immediate Report of Meeting
PU
Tower Semiconductor : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)

07/13/2022 | 06:14am EDT
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
Date: July 13, 2022
By:
/s/ Nati Somekh
Name: Nati Somekh
Title: Corporate Secretary






Tower Semiconductor Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel - July 13, 2022 - Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/ TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high value analog semiconductor solutions, will issue its second quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, August 02, 2022.
In light of the previously announced transaction with Intel, Tower will not provide guidance for the third-quarter 2022 and will not host an earnings conference call.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long-term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), two facilities in Japan (200mm and 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo and is sharing a 300mm manufacturing facility being established in Italy with ST Microelectronics. For information, please visit: www.towersemi.com.

###

Contact Information:
Tower Semiconductor Investor Relations
Noit Levy, SVP Investor Relations
noitle@towersemi.com
+972 74 7377556

Disclaimer

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 10:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
