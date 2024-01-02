Tower Semiconductor Update Following Recent Earthquake in Japan

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Jan. 02, 2024 -Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-valueanalog semiconductor solutions, updates following the recent earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture in Japan, the neighboring Prefecture to where its two Japanese manufacturing facilities are located.

The Company expresses relief and gratitude as it reports that all employees are safe. Prioritizing the well-being of its team, Tower remains committed to ensuring their safety during the recovery phase.

There was no impact or damage to the buildings and only minor damage to the facilities which had no impact on operations. The dedicated staff and response teams have worked to ensure operational safety and stability. Tools requalification is underway, combined with efforts to efficiently repair any damage to fab tools and in-line materials, while utilizing all available resources to minimize any potential disruptions to manufacturing and customer service.

Company extends its heartfelt sympathy to all those impacted by the earthquake.

