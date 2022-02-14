Tower Semiconductor Ltd. Jumps 51% On WSJ Report of Potential Intel Deal

By Denny Jacob



Tower Semiconductor Ltd. shares soared 51% to $50.14 in Monday's after-hours trading session after The Wall Street Journal reported that Intel Corp. is close to a deal to buy the Israeli chip company for nearly $6 billion.

A deal could be unveiled as soon as this week assuming talks don't fall apart, according to people familiar with the matter.

This is the latest in a string of potential big deals in the works. Last week, The Wall Street Journal also reported that Cisco Inc. made a $20 billion takeover offer for software maker Splunk Inc.

