Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tower Semiconductor Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEM   IL0010823792

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

(TSEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. Jumps 51% On WSJ Report of Potential Intel Deal

02/14/2022 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. shares soared 51% to $50.14 in Monday's after-hours trading session after The Wall Street Journal reported that Intel Corp. is close to a deal to buy the Israeli chip company for nearly $6 billion.

A deal could be unveiled as soon as this week assuming talks don't fall apart, according to people familiar with the matter.

This is the latest in a string of potential big deals in the works. Last week, The Wall Street Journal also reported that Cisco Inc. made a $20 billion takeover offer for software maker Splunk Inc.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-22 1751ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. -1.34% 53.18 Delayed Quote.-14.94%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.10% 47.58 Delayed Quote.-7.51%
S&P 500 -0.38% 4401.67 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
SPLUNK INC. 9.13% 124.97 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. -1.98% 33.13 Delayed Quote.-14.82%
All news about TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
05:52pTower Semiconductor Ltd. Jumps 51% On WSJ Report of Potential Intel Deal
DJ
05:46pMT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Tsem, cidm, sbev
MT
05:38pIntel Reportedly Close to Finalizing Nearly $6 Billion Buyout Agreement for Tower Semic..
MT
05:30pIntel nears $6 bln deal to buy Tower Semiconductor - source
RE
01/18TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference..
PU
01/18TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and ..
PU
01/18Tower Semiconductor Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results an..
AQ
2021Tower Semiconductor and Juniper Networks Announce World's First Open Market Silicon Pho..
GL
2021Tower Semiconductor and Juniper Networks Announce World's First Open Market Silicon Pho..
GL
2021India outlines $10 billion plan to woo global chip makers
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 506 M - -
Net income 2021 145 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 585 M 3 585 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 238
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 33,80 $
Average target price 46,25 $
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Russell C. Ellwanger Chief Executive Officer
Itzhak Edrei President
Oren Shirazi Vice Controller
Amir Elstein Chairman
Dalit Dahan SVP-Information Technology & Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.-14.82%3 658
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.58%605 132
NVIDIA CORPORATION-18.57%598 725
BROADCOM INC.-13.82%236 750
INTEL CORPORATION-7.51%193 949
QUALCOMM, INC.-9.97%185 549