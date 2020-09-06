Tower Semiconductor Provides an Update on a Cyber Event





MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel – September 06, 2020 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), today announced that the Company’s IT security systems identified a security incident on some of its systems as a result of a cyber event. As a preventive measure, the Company halted certain of its servers and proactively held operations in some of its manufacturing facilities, and has done so in a gradual, organized manner.



Tower has notified relevant authorities and is working closely with law enforcement organizations and with a leading team of worldwide experts, coordinated with its insurance providers, in order to recover the impacted systems as soon as possible. The Company has implemented specific measures to prevent the expansion of this event. At this point there is no assessment as to the actual effect on the Company.





