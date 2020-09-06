Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tower Semiconductor Ltd.    TSEM   IL0010823792

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

(TSEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tower Semiconductor Provides an Update on a Cyber Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/06/2020 | 02:00am EDT

 

NEWS ANNOUNCEMENT                                                                                                                               FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE


MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel – September 06, 2020 Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), today announced that the Company’s IT security systems identified a security incident on some of its systems as a result of a cyber event. As a preventive measure, the Company halted certain of its servers and proactively held operations in some of its manufacturing facilities, and has done so in a gradual, organized manner.


Tower has notified relevant authorities and is working closely with law enforcement organizations and with a leading team of worldwide experts, coordinated with its insurance providers, in order to recover the impacted systems as soon as possible. The Company has implemented specific measures to prevent the expansion of this event. At this point there is no assessment as to the actual effect on the Company.


About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating a positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as Transfer Optimization and development Process Services (TOPS) to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor operates two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), and three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm) through TPSCo. For more information, please visit: www.towersemi.com

Tower Semiconductor Company Contact: Orit Shahar | +972-74-7377440 | oritsha@towersemi.com
Tower Semiconductor Investor Relations Contact: Noit Levy | +972-4-604-7066 | noitle@towersemi.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
02:00aTower Semiconductor Provides an Update on a Cyber Event
GL
08/03Tower Semiconductor Announces a New RF Switch Technology with Breakthrough Pe..
GL
07/29TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29Tower Semiconductor Reports Second Quarter 2020 with Quarter over Quarter Rev..
GL
07/22Tower Semiconductor to Present at the Sensor Show Online Addressing IoT Senso..
GL
07/01Tower Semiconductor Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Confe..
GL
06/09Tower Semiconductor to Present at AutoSensOnline Addressing Automotive Radar ..
GL
05/27Infinera Leverages Tower Semiconductor SiGe Technology in its Industry-leadin..
GL
05/13TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/13Tower Semiconductor Reports First Quarter 2020 with Year over Year Organic Re..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 257 M - -
Net income 2020 81,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 028 M 2 028 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 238
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 25,07 $
Last Close Price 18,91 $
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Russell C. Ellwanger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Itzhak Edrei President
Amir Elstein Chairman
Rafi Mor Chief Operating Officer
Oren Shirazi Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.-21.40%2 028
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED29.61%379 029
NVIDIA CORPORATION114.58%311 523
INTEL CORPORATION-15.81%212 990
BROADCOM INC.14.85%145 973
QUALCOMM, INC.31.96%130 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group