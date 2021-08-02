Tower Semiconductor : Release Highlights – Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. For example, statements regarding expected (i) customer demand, (ii) utilization of our Fabs, (iii) demand from our end markets, (iv) market and technology trends, and
Q2 2021 Financials Release Highlights
Tower Semiconductor Reports Second Quarter 2021 Record Revenues;
Guides Third Quarter Further Strong Revenue Growth
Second quarter revenue of $362 million, reflecting record revenue for the company, with year over year 26% organic growth and 17% total growth.
Significant year over year increases in gross profit, operating profit, and net profit.
Guides mid-range revenue for the third quarter of 2021 of $385 million, demonstrating 24% year over year growth and 38% organic growth.
Expanding the previously announced CapEx plan by an additional $100 million, to support continued increases in customers' demand for highly differentiated 200mm platforms.
Established partnership with ST Microelectronics accelerating the volume ramp-up of the Agrate 300mm factory, tripling Tower's 300mm capacity.
Q2 2021 P&L Highlights
($ in million, except per share data)
Q2'2021
Q1'2021
Q2'21 / Q1'21
Q2'2020
Q2'21 / Q2'20
Revenue
362
347
+4%
310
+17%
Gross Profit
74
70
+6%
58
+28%
Operating Profit
34
32
+5%
22
+54%
Net Profit
31
28
+9%
19
+62%
EPS basic
$0.29
$0.26
+12%
$0.18
+61%
Adjusted EPS, diluted*
$0.34
$0.31
+11%
$0.22
+58%
Processed Layers (KLPQ)**
Q2'2021
Q1'2021
Q2'21 / Q1'21
Q2'2020
Q2'21 / Q2'20
150mm
451
411
+10%
353
+28%
200mm
5,921
5,772
+3%
5,115
+16%
300mm
1,404
1,375
+2%
903
+55%
As reconciled in the Q2'2021 press release dated August 2, 2021
In 8" equivalent, excluding Nuvoton business in the Japanese fabs (in 2020, Panasonic) and Maxim in San Antonio fab | KLPQ = thousands of processed layers per quarter.
Business Outlook: Q3 2021 Revenue Guidance
Guides revenue for the third quarter of 2021 to be$385 million, with an upward or downward range of 5%
Mid-rangerevenue guidance represents year over year 38% organic growth and 24% total growth.
Expecting continued sequential growth through year's end.
