    TSEM   IL0010823792

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

(TSEM)
Tower Semiconductor : Release Highlights – Presentation

08/02/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Safe Harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. For example, statements regarding expected (i) customer demand, (ii) utilization of our Fabs, (iii) demand from our end markets, (iv) market and technology trends, and

  1. results and expected or forecasted results regarding revenues, cash flow, margins and net profits are all forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied by such forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties applicable to Tower Semiconductor's business as described in the reports filed by Tower Semiconductor Ltd. ("Tower") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and the Israel Securities Authority ("ISA"), including the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Tower's most recent filings on Forms 20-F and 6-K. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of Tower Semiconductor. In addition, some of the financial information in this presentation, is non-GAAP financial measures, including, but not limited to, EBITDA, adjusted EPS (earnings per share), cash, debt, free cash flow, net debt and/ or net cash. These non-GAAP financial measures have the same definition as appear in our previously filed quarterly financial results related announcements and/ or other public filings.

Tower Semiconductor is providing this information as of the date of this presentation and expressly disclaims any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements or other information contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Q2 2021 Financials Release Highlights

Tower Semiconductor Reports Second Quarter 2021 Record Revenues;

Guides Third Quarter Further Strong Revenue Growth

  • Second quarter revenue of $362 million, reflecting record revenue for the company, with year over year 26% organic growth and 17% total growth.
  • Significant year over year increases in gross profit, operating profit, and net profit.
  • Guides mid-range revenue for the third quarter of 2021 of $385 million, demonstrating 24% year over year growth and 38% organic growth.
  • Expanding the previously announced CapEx plan by an additional $100 million, to support continued increases in customers' demand for highly differentiated 200mm platforms.
  • Established partnership with ST Microelectronics accelerating the volume ramp-up of the Agrate 300mm factory, tripling Tower's 300mm capacity.

Q2 2021 P&L Highlights

($ in million, except per share data)

Q2'2021

Q1'2021

Q2'21 / Q1'21

Q2'2020

Q2'21 / Q2'20

Revenue

362

347

+4%

310

+17%

Gross Profit

74

70

+6%

58

+28%

Operating Profit

34

32

+5%

22

+54%

Net Profit

31

28

+9%

19

+62%

EPS basic

$0.29

$0.26

+12%

$0.18

+61%

Adjusted EPS, diluted*

$0.34

$0.31

+11%

$0.22

+58%

Processed Layers (KLPQ)**

Q2'2021

Q1'2021

Q2'21 / Q1'21

Q2'2020

Q2'21 / Q2'20

150mm

451

411

+10%

353

+28%

200mm

5,921

5,772

+3%

5,115

+16%

300mm

1,404

1,375

+2%

903

+55%

  • As reconciled in the Q2'2021 press release dated August 2, 2021
  • In 8" equivalent, excluding Nuvoton business in the Japanese fabs (in 2020, Panasonic) and Maxim in San Antonio fab | KLPQ = thousands of processed layers per quarter.

Business Outlook: Q3 2021 Revenue Guidance

  • Guides revenue for the third quarter of 2021 to be $385 million, with an upward or downward range of 5%
    • Mid-rangerevenue guidance represents year over year 38% organic growth and 24% total growth.
  • Expecting continued sequential growth through year's end.

Disclaimer

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 15:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
