Tower Semiconductor Ltd. operates as an independent semiconductor foundry focused primarily on specialty process technologies. The Company focuses on producing integrated circuits (ICs) based on the design specifications of its customers. The Company manufactures semiconductors for its customers primarily based on third-party designs. It offers process manufacture geometries of 0.35, 0.50, 0.55, 0.60, 0.80-micron and above on 150 millimeter wafers, 0.35, 0.18. 0.16, 0.13 and 0.11-micron on 200 millimeter wafers, and 65 nanometer and 45 nanometer on 300 millimeter wafers. It also provides design support and technical services. The Company's ICs are incorporated into a range of products in markets, including consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial and medical device products. The Company has manufacturing facilities in the United States, Israel and Japan.

Sector Semiconductors