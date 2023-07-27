TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED AND SUBSIDARIES

INDEX TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

BALANCE SHEETS

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Page

2

3

4

5

6-7

8-9

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

As of

June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

318,195

$

340,759

Short-term deposits

419,528

495,359

Marketable securities (*)

175,872

169,694

Trade accounts receivable

163,293

152,935

Inventories

330,819

302,108

Other current assets

32,396

34,319

Total current assets

1,440,103

1,495,174

LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS

8,829

8,796

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

1,018,636

962,258

GOODWILL AND OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

13,049

14,031

DEFERRED TAX AND OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, NET

53,459

67,349

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,534,076

$

2,547,608

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

41,300

$

62,275

Trade accounts payable

154,507

150,930

Deferred revenue and customers' advances

22,402

38,911

Employee related liabilities

58,399

58,920

Other current liabilities

25,231

76,352

Total current liabilities

301,839

387,388

LONG-TERM DEBT

178,865

210,069

LONG-TERM CUSTOMERS' ADVANCES

31,209

40,893

EMPLOYEE RELATED LIABILITIES

8,349

7,711

DEFERRED TAX AND OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

2,709

13,006

TOTAL LIABILITIES

522,971

659,067

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

2,011,105

1,888,541

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,534,076

$

2,547,608

  1. Marketable securities are available-for-sale securities; the amortized cost of such marketable securities of $184,974 and $181,247 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, is presented net of an immaterial allowance for credit losses.

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Six months ended June 30,

Three months ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

REVENUES

$

712,802

$

847,300

$

357,191

$

426,168

COST OF REVENUES

530,568

630,229

270,674

313,728

GROSS PROFIT

182,234

217,071

86,517

112,440

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:

Research and development

38,783

40,799

19,452

20,481

Marketing, general and administrative

36,016

42,538

17,387

21,285

Restructuring gain from sale of machinery and equipment, net

(50,282)

--

(1,952)

--

Restructuring expense

17,776

--

1,101

--

42,293

83,337

35,988

41,766

OPERATING PROFIT

139,941

133,734

50,529

70,674

FINANCING AND OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

10,921

(10,295)

3,924

(8,162)

PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX

150,862

123,439

54,453

62,512

INCOME TAX EXPENSE, NET

(20,788)

(9,492)

(5,747)

(4,339)

NET PROFIT

130,074

113,947

48,706

58,173

Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest

(7,482)

(1,837)

2,484

(96)

NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

$

122,592

$

112,110

$

51,190

$

58,077

BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per share

$

1.11

$

1.03

$

0.46

$

0.53

Weighted average number of shares

110,025

109,037

110,088

109,138

DILUTED EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE:

Earnings per share

$

1.10

$

1.01

$

0.46

$

0.53

Net profit used for diluted earnings per share

122,592

$

112,110

51,190

$

58,077

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding

used for diluted earnings per share

111,153

110,561

111,234

110,561

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

Six months ended June 30,

Three months ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net profit

$

130,074

$

113,947

$

48,706

$

58,173

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(12,818)

(25,206)

(11,904)

(16,921)

Change in employees plan assets and benefit obligations, net of taxes

185

(20)

93

(10)

Unrealized loss on derivatives

(2,727)

(14,922)

(1,964)

(8,151)

Comprehensive income

114,714

73,799

34,931

33,091

Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest

(7,482)

(1,837)

2,484

(96)

Comprehensive income attributable to the Company

$

107,232

$

71,962

$

37,415

$

32,995

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

