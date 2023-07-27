TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2023
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED AND SUBSIDARIES
INDEX TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2023
BALANCE SHEETS
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Page
2
3
4
5
6-7
8-9
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
As of
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
318,195
$
340,759
Short-term deposits
419,528
495,359
Marketable securities (*)
175,872
169,694
Trade accounts receivable
163,293
152,935
Inventories
330,819
302,108
Other current assets
32,396
34,319
Total current assets
1,440,103
1,495,174
LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS
8,829
8,796
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
1,018,636
962,258
GOODWILL AND OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
13,049
14,031
DEFERRED TAX AND OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, NET
53,459
67,349
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,534,076
$
2,547,608
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
41,300
$
62,275
Trade accounts payable
154,507
150,930
Deferred revenue and customers' advances
22,402
38,911
Employee related liabilities
58,399
58,920
Other current liabilities
25,231
76,352
Total current liabilities
301,839
387,388
LONG-TERM DEBT
178,865
210,069
LONG-TERM CUSTOMERS' ADVANCES
31,209
40,893
EMPLOYEE RELATED LIABILITIES
8,349
7,711
DEFERRED TAX AND OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
2,709
13,006
TOTAL LIABILITIES
522,971
659,067
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,011,105
1,888,541
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,534,076
$
2,547,608
- Marketable securities are available-for-sale securities; the amortized cost of such marketable securities of $184,974 and $181,247 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, is presented net of an immaterial allowance for credit losses.
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
- 2 -
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Six months ended June 30,
Three months ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
REVENUES
$
712,802
$
847,300
$
357,191
$
426,168
COST OF REVENUES
530,568
630,229
270,674
313,728
GROSS PROFIT
182,234
217,071
86,517
112,440
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Research and development
38,783
40,799
19,452
20,481
Marketing, general and administrative
36,016
42,538
17,387
21,285
Restructuring gain from sale of machinery and equipment, net
(50,282)
--
(1,952)
--
Restructuring expense
17,776
--
1,101
--
42,293
83,337
35,988
41,766
OPERATING PROFIT
139,941
133,734
50,529
70,674
FINANCING AND OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
10,921
(10,295)
3,924
(8,162)
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX
150,862
123,439
54,453
62,512
INCOME TAX EXPENSE, NET
(20,788)
(9,492)
(5,747)
(4,339)
NET PROFIT
130,074
113,947
48,706
58,173
Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest
(7,482)
(1,837)
2,484
(96)
NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
$
122,592
$
112,110
$
51,190
$
58,077
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share
$
1.11
$
1.03
$
0.46
$
0.53
Weighted average number of shares
110,025
109,037
110,088
109,138
DILUTED EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE:
Earnings per share
$
1.10
$
1.01
$
0.46
$
0.53
Net profit used for diluted earnings per share
122,592
$
112,110
51,190
$
58,077
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding
used for diluted earnings per share
111,153
110,561
111,234
110,561
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
- 3 -
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30,
Three months ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net profit
$
130,074
$
113,947
$
48,706
$
58,173
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(12,818)
(25,206)
(11,904)
(16,921)
Change in employees plan assets and benefit obligations, net of taxes
185
(20)
93
(10)
Unrealized loss on derivatives
(2,727)
(14,922)
(1,964)
(8,151)
Comprehensive income
114,714
73,799
34,931
33,091
Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest
(7,482)
(1,837)
2,484
(96)
Comprehensive income attributable to the Company
$
107,232
$
71,962
$
37,415
$
32,995
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
- 4 -
