FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This annual report on Form 20-F includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The use of the words "projects," "expects," "may," "plans" or "intends," or words of similar import, identifies a statement as "forward-looking". There can be no assurance, however, that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations or projections. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations or projections include the risks and uncertainties relating to our business described in this annual report in "Item 3. Key Information- D. Risk Factors". We remind readers that forward-looking statements are merely predictions and therefore inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors and involve known and unknown risks that could cause the actual results, including revenues from agreements we signed, expansion of our operations, performance, activities, and our achievements, to be materially different from any forecasted results, plans to expand our operations, plans to develop and release new products, forecasted performance, planned activities, or our targeted achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

EXPLANATORY INFORMATION In this annual report, "Tower" refers to Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an Israeli company, and "we," "us," "our," and "the Company" and words of similar import, refer collectively to Tower and its then- owned and/or consolidated subsidiaries. All references herein to "dollars," "US dollars," "USD" or "$" are to United States dollars, all references to "JPY" are to the Japanese Yen and all references to "Shekels" or "NIS" are to New Israeli Shekels. "U.S. GAAP" means the generally accepted accounting principles of the United States. Unless otherwise stated, all of our financial information presented in this annual report has been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In 2008, we completed a merger with Jazz Technologies, Inc. ("Jazz Technologies") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Jazz Semiconductor, Inc. ("Jazz Semiconductor"), an independent semiconductor foundry focused on specialty process technologies. As a result of the merger, Jazz Technologies became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tower. Subsequently, Jazz Technologies was renamed and further renamed Tower Semiconductor NPB Holdings, Inc. ("Tower NPB") and Jazz Semiconductor was renamed Tower Semiconductor Newport Beach, Inc. ("NPB Co."). Following a restructuring, Tower NPB is directly held by Tower US Holdings Inc. ("Tower US Holdings"), a company incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tower. In March 2014, we acquired a 51% equity stake in TowerJazz Panasonic Semiconductor Co., Ltd., ("TPSCo"), a company formed by Panasonic Corporation ("Panasonic" or "Panasonic Corporation"). In June 2014, Panasonic transferred its shares and assigned its rights and obligations in TPSCo to its wholly owned subsidiary, Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd. ("PSCS"). In July 2020, TPSCo changed its name to Tower Partners Semiconductor Co., Ltd. In September 2020, Panasonic sold its shares in PSCS to Nuvoton Technology Corp. ("Nuvoton"), a Taiwan-based company, which is majority-owned by Winbond Electronics Corporation, a Taiwan-based company. Following the sale, the registered name of PSCS changed to Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan ("NTCJ"). TPSCo is currently operating two factories in Toyama, Japan. In February 2016, we acquired a factory in San Antonio, Texas, from Maxim Integrated Products Inc. ("Maxim"). The assets and related business that we acquired from Maxim are held and conducted through an indirect wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, Tower Semiconductor San Antonio, Inc. ("Tower SA") (formerly named TowerJazz Texas Inc.), which is wholly owned by Tower US Holdings. In 2021, we entered into a definitive agreement with ST Microelectronics S.r.l. ("ST") to share a 300mm facility being built in Agrate, Italy under a collaborative arrangement, in connection with which Tower Semiconductor Italy S.r.l. ("TSIT"), a wholly-owned Italian subsidiary of Tower, was incorporated. The buildings and facilities are being established by ST. The parties are expected to share the cleanroom space and facility infrastructure, and TSIT will have the right to use one-third of the installed capacity for its foundry customers. TSIT is currently installing certain tools in the Agrate facility and developing certain processes and technologies that it expects to qualify and ramp-up at the facility. On February 15, 2022, we entered into a merger agreement with Intel FS Inc. and Intel Corporation ("Intel") (the "Merger Agreement"), under which Intel was to acquire all of Tower's outstanding ordinary shares for cash consideration of $53 per share. In August 2023, having received no indications regarding certain required regulatory approval, Intel and Tower mutually agreed to terminate the Merger Agreement. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, and in connection with the termination, Intel paid Tower a reverse termination fee equal to $353 million. In September 2023, Tower and Intel entered into an agreement under which Tower will have access to a 300mm capacity corridor in Intel's facility in New Mexico, the United States, which we refer to as Fab 11. Under the agreement, Tower will invest up to $300 million to acquire equipment and other fixed assets to be owned by Tower and located in Intel's facility. During the first quarter of 2024, we announced the re-organization and re-structure of our Israeli operations, through the cessation of our Fab 1 operations within approximately one year and the integration of a portion of our 6", Fab 1 operations (150mm) into our 8", Fab 2 operations (200mm), in order to optimize our operations due to anticipated changes in market dynamics and customer demand. The consolidated financial statements included in this annual report include the results and balances of Tower and its following subsidiaries: (i) its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary Tower NPB, (ii) its majority-owned subsidiary TPSCo (iii) its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary Tower SA, and (iv) its wholly-owned subsidiary TSIT. As used in this annual report: "Fab 1" means the factory located in Migdal Haemek, Israel that Tower acquired from National Semiconductor, Inc. ("National Semiconductor") in 1993. "Fab 2" means the factory located in Migdal Haemek, Israel that Tower established in 2003. "Fab 3" means the factory NPB Co. operates in Newport Beach, California. "Arai E" means the factory TPSCo operated through mid-2022 in Kurihara 4-5-1,Myoko-shi, Niigata, Japan "Uozu E" means the factory TPSCo operates in Higashiyama 800, Uozu-shi, Toyama, Japan. "Tonami CD" means the factory TPSCo operates in Higashi-Kaihotsu 271, Tonami-shi, Toyama, Japan. "Fab 9" means the factory Tower SA operates in San Antonio, Texas. "Fab 10" means the factory that ST is establishing in Agrate, Italy in which TSIT is expected to share capacity with ST. "Fab 11" means a 300mm Intel-owned factory in New Mexico, the United States, to which Tower will get access under a capacity corridor agreement signed in September 2023. Trademarks We have proprietary rights to trademarks used in this annual report that are important to our business, many of which are registered under applicable intellectual property laws. Solely for convenience, trademarks and trade names referred to in this annual report may appear without the "®" or "™" symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent possible under applicable law, our rights or the rights of the applicable licensor to these trademarks and trade names. We do not intend our use or display of other companies' trademarks, trade names or service marks to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies. Each trademark, trade name or service mark of any other company appearing in this annual report is the property of its respective holder.

PART I ITEM 1. IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISORS Not applicable. ITEM 2. OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE Not applicable. ITEM 3. KEY INFORMATION [RESERVED.] CAPITALIZATION AND INDEBTEDNESS Not applicable. REASONS FOR THE OFFER AND USE OF PROCEEDS Not applicable. RISK FACTORS Our business faces many risks. Any of the risks discussed below may have an adverse impact on our business, financial condition and operating results. RISKS AFFECTING OUR BUSINESS Demand for our foundry services is dependent on the demand in our customers' end markets, which are typically cyclical and volatile. Our customers use our wafers in a wide variety of applications, in markets which are typically cyclical, e.g., communications market, consumer devices and applications, personal computers, handsets, smartphones and other types of devices. Any significant decrease in the demand for these applications, devices or products may significantly decrease our revenue and margins due to lower demand for our wafers and/or lower selling prices per wafer. As demonstrated in the past by downturns in demand in high technology markets, market conditions can change rapidly, without warning or advance notice. In such instances, our customers may experience inventory buildup and/or difficulties in selling their products and, in turn, may reduce or cancel orders for wafers from us and/or ask for a reduced selling price, which may harm our revenue, business and profitability. The timing, severity and recovery of these downturns cannot be predicted. Because our services may be used in many new applications, it is difficult to accurately forecast demand for all markets. If demand is lower than expected, we may have excess capacity and our revenue may not be sufficient to cover all our costs and repay all our debt, which may adversely affect our financial results and financial position. Reliance on acquisitions and/or gaining additional capacity for growth involves risks that may adversely affect our future revenues, business and operating results. We may decide to try to attract new customers and expand the existing business with current customers and/or newly-served markets by expanding our capacity footprint and business through acquisitions and joint ventures of existing facilities or new facilities, as we have done in the past, and/or through obtaining access to additional capacity, with or without third-party collaboration. Our success at such expansion is dependent, in part, on finding suitable partners and targets for acquisitions of existing or new fabs and/or capacity through capacity arrangements with companies that already own fabs, successfully negotiating with the seller and/or partner a reasonable price for the acquisition or engagement, successfully financing and consummating such expansion plans, successfully obtaining approvals for grants and subsidies, integrating the acquired facilities into our business efficiently and effectively achieving desired synergies and anticipated benefits, and loading the facilities in an amount that may at least cover their operating and other costs. We cannot assure you that we will be successful in executing this business strategy or that we will succeed in increasing our market presence and attracting new customers and business and/or expanding our business with our current customers through that strategy, in order to operate any such additional capacity profitably. 1

This strategy involves many risks, each of which may negatively affect our profitability and financial position, including the following: Other foundries may bid against us to acquire potential targets. This competition may result in decreased availability of, or increased prices for, suitable acquisition candidates;

We may not be able to obtain the necessary regulatory or other approvals, and as a result, or for other reasons, we may fail to consummate certain acquisitions;

Potential acquisitions and execution of an expansion plan may require the dedication of substantial management effort, time and resources which may divert management from our existing business operations or other strategic opportunities;

We may not be able to retain experienced management and skilled employees from the businesses we acquire and, if we cannot retain such personnel, we may not be able to attract new skilled employees and experienced management to replace them;

We may purchase a company with excessive unknown contingent liabilities and/or a cost structure that is not as beneficial as anticipated from the preliminary evaluation or that includes high cost that may result in losses incurred by us if we do not succeed in maintaining high utilization levels to cover the cost;

We may not be able to obtain sufficient financing which could limit our ability to engage in certain acquisitions and strategic engagements; and

The amount or terms of financing actually required before and after acquisitions considering our current liquidity and cash position may vary from our expectations, resulting in a need for more funding that may not be available to us in order to finance acquisitions, the operations of the target acquired and/or the acquisition of additional equipment that may be required to increase and/or adjust the target's operations to address our customer demand and specific technology flows, which may adversely affect our liquidity and balance sheet position. We may experience difficulty achieving acceptable operational metrics and indices in the future as a result of operational, technological or process-related problems. The semiconductor wafer process technology is highly complex, requires advanced and costly direct and indirect materials as well as equipment, and is constantly being modified in an effort to improve operational metrics and indices such as device yields, wafer performance and delivery times. Microscopic impurities such as dust and other contaminants, difficulties in the operational processes, defects in the key materials and tools used to process wafers and other factors can cause wafers to be rejected, non-functional or partially non-functional. Although we continuously enhance our process capabilities and efficiency, from time to time we have experienced operational, technological and process-related problems that have caused delivery delays and quality control problems. Operational issues we may face include difficulties in upgrading or expanding existing facilities; unexpected breakdowns in our equipment and/or related facility systems; unexpected events, such as an electricity outage; difficulties in changing or upgrading our process technologies; raw material shortages or impurities; delays in delivery or shortages of spare parts; and difficulties in maintenance and upgrade of our equipment. Should such problems occur to a material degree, we may suffer loss of income, loss of reputation and/or a loss of customers, any of which may adversely impact our business, revenues, financial results and financial condition. 2

Over-demand for our foundry services and/or products may result in operational bottlenecks and a loss of customers and revenues, which may adversely affect our profitability and business. From time to time, in periods during which demand for our foundry services exceeds our capacity and capabilities and we experience high utilization rates in certain of our facilities, we may (i) be unable to fulfill customer demand in whole or in part, in a timely manner or at all; (ii) be unable to assure next generation customers' products; (iii) experience operational bottlenecks, which may cause low or slow performance and/or halt operations and may adversely affect our cycle time, yield and delivery schedule; (iv) be unable to provide additional capacity from any of our worldwide facilities through the transfer of process technologies, successful implementation and timely qualification; and/or (v) be unable to timely and successfully ramp up the capacity in the fabrication facility being established by ST in Agrate, Italy due to delays in supply of equipment and/or parts by vendors, delays in equipment installation and/or the qualification schedule, and/or delays in technology transfer and/or new products' qualifications. As a result, we could lose one or more of our current and/or potential customers, which may adversely affect our reputation, revenues, profitability and business. If we do not maintain and develop our technology processes and services, we may lose customers and may be unable to attract new ones. The semiconductor market is characterized by rapid change, including rapid technological developments, evolving industry standards, changes in customer and end-user requirements, frequent new product introductions and enhancements, and short product life-cycles with declining prices as products mature. Our ability to maintain our current customer base and attract new customers is dependent in part on our ability to continuously develop advanced specialized process technologies that can be processed in our fabs and purchase the appropriate equipment. If we are unable to successfully develop such process technologies in a timely manner or at all, or if we are unable to purchase the appropriate equipment required for such processes, we may be unable to maintain our current customer base and may be unable to attract new customers. The foundry business is highly competitive and our competitors may have competitive advantages over us. Many of our competitors may have one or more of the following competitive advantages over us: greater capacity and/or availability of same; a more diverse and established customer base; greater financial, sales, marketing, distribution and other resources; governmental funding or support; better cost structure; and/or better operational performance, including cycle time and yields. If we do not compete successfully, our business and financial results may be adversely affected. We compete most directly in specialty segments with certain independent dedicated foundries. We also compete with pure play advanced technology node driven foundry service providers, as they each have some capacity for specialty process technologies, and with integrated device manufacturers, or IDMs, that allocate a portion of their capacity to foundry operations. As our competitors continue to expand their capacity, there could be an increase in specialty foundry capacity. As specialty capacity increases, there may be more competition and pricing pressure on our services, which may result in underutilization of our capacity, decrease of our profit margins, reduced earnings or increased losses. In addition, some semiconductor companies have advanced their complementary metal oxide semiconductor ("CMOS") designs to smaller than 10 nanometer process geometries. These smaller process geometries may provide customers with performance and integration features that may be comparable to, or exceed, features offered by our specialty process technologies. The smaller process geometries may also be more cost-effective at higher wafer volumes for certain applications. We are not currently capable, and do not currently plan to become capable, of providing CMOS processes at these smaller process geometries. If our potential or existing customers choose to design their products in a manner whereby the percentage of digital content in specialty designs increases significantly and requires these advanced CMOS processes, our business may be negatively impacted. 3

Our financial results may fluctuate from quarter to quarter, making it difficult to forecast our future performance. Our revenues, expenses and operating results may fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter due to a number of factors which may be beyond our control. These factors include, among others: the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry and the volatility of the markets served by our customers; changes in the economic conditions of geographical regions where our customers and their markets are located; inventory and supply chain management of our customers; the loss of a key customer, not attracting new designs from key customers, postponement of an order from a key customer or the rescheduling or cancellation of large orders; the occurrence of accounts receivable write-offs, failure of a key customer to pay accounts receivable in a timely manner, the financial condition of certain of our customers and the regulatory or other payment difficulties that may be imposed in a region in which customers reside; the occurrence of an unexpected event, such as environmental events, an epidemic or pandemic (such as a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic), industrial accidents such as fire or explosions, electricity outage, affecting the manufacturing process and shipping quality products without charging our customers significant additional costs; the timing and volume of orders from customers; our ability to obtain raw materials and equipment on a timely and cost-effective basis; price erosion in the industry and our ability to negotiate prices with our current and new customers; our susceptibility to intellectual property rights' disputes; our dependency on export licenses and other permits required for our operations and the sale of our products; our ability to maintain existing partners and customers; interest, price index and currency rate fluctuations that were not hedged; and changes in accounting rules affecting our results. Due to these factors and risks, it is difficult to predict our future performance and any difference between future performance and initial expectations may ultimately negatively affect our operating results and financial position. If we do not maintain our current key customers, and/or do not attract new key customers, our business and profitability may be adversely affected. Loss or cancellation of business from, or decreases in the sales volume or sales prices to, our significant customers, or our failure to replace lost business with new customers, may seriously harm our financial results, revenues and business. We have relationships with several customers that represent a material portion of our revenues. In 2023, 14% of our revenues were generated from NTCJ, 30% of our revenues were derived from an additional four customers, each of which generated between 3% to 9% of our revenues, and the remaining 56% of our revenues were derived from many other smaller customers. In 2022, 14% of our revenues derived from NTCJ, 33% of our revenues derived from an additional five customers, each of which generated between 4% to 9% of our revenues, and the remaining 53% of our revenues derived from many other smaller customers. While we renegotiate the terms of our commercial agreements from time to time with our customers, there is no assurance as to the financial impact of any revised terms between us and our customers or the volume of orders they may continue to place based on any revised terms. The loss or reduction in volume or sales price to any of our key customers, whether due to business negotiation, termination or expiration of their signed contract(s), the lack of demand in their markets, their insolvency or their unwillingness or inability to perform their obligations under their respective relationships with us, or our inability to renew our engagements with them on commercially reasonable terms, fulfill their demand and supply them with wafers with successful performance metrics, or, alternatively, attract new customers to replace such lost business, may materially negatively impact our overall business, revenues and profitability. 4