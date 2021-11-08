Tower Semiconductor Reports Record Revenues and Strong Margins Growth
11/08/2021 | 07:04am EST
Third quarter 2021 with 25% total and 40% organic year over year revenue growth
Further Expansion Guided for Fourth Quarter Indicating over $1.6 Billion Annual Revenue Run Rate
MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM & TASE: TSEM) reports today its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Highlights
Third quarter revenue of $387 million, reflecting another quarter of record revenue for the company, with year over year 40% organic growth and 25% total growth.
Significant year over year (YoY) and quarter over quarter (QoQ) dollar increases in gross profit (60% YoY, 16% QoQ), operating profit (131% YoY, 30% QoQ), and net profit (157% YoY, 27% QoQ).
Record cash from operations of $107 million for the third quarter, demonstrating significant year over year growth of 56% and 15% quarter over quarter, with record shareholders’ equity as of September 30, 2021.
Net profit of $39 million for the third quarter, resulting in $0.36 basic and diluted earnings per share and adjusted net profit of $45 million, resulting in adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.42 and $0.41, respectively.
Guides mid-range revenue for 2021 fourth quarter of $410 million, demonstrating fourth quarter year over year 19% total growth and 26% organic growth.
Mr. Russell Ellwanger, Chief Executive Officer of Tower Semiconductor, stated: “We are pleased that our strong business planning, followed by our operational execution on capacity expansion initiatives enable us to benefit from current market conditions and to have multiple corridors for revenue and margins increases for the next years. We have strong assurance of growth continuity due to the specific high value markets we chose to participate in, where we have strong customer relationships and mutual market positioning.”
Ellwanger further commented: “We guided to end 2021 breaking $1.5 billion revenue with a fourth quarter annualized run rate greater than $1.6 billion, as compared to a $1.27 billion 2020 revenue. Our initiatives on capacity growth with a richer capability mix, combined with certain pricing initiatives, target more than 15% net profit margins in 2022. Our long-term forecast is very positive, indicating continuous growth for the foreseeable years.”
Third Quarter of 2021 Results Overview
Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $387 million, the highest quarterly revenue in the Company’s history, as compared to $310 million in the third quarter of 2020, reflecting 25% year over year growth. Organic revenue for the third quarter of 2021, defined as total revenue excluding revenues from Nuvoton in the Japanese fabs and from Maxim in the San Antonio fab, grew by 40% year over year.
Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $85 million, 60% higher than $53 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020 and 16% higher than $74 million recorded in the second quarter of 2021.
Operating profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $44 million, more than double the $19 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020 and 30% higher than $34 million recorded in the second quarter of 2021.
Net profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $39 million, or $0.36 basic and diluted earnings per share, more than double the net profit of $15 million or $0.14 basic and diluted earnings per share recorded in the third quarter of 2020. This net profit of $39 million is 27% higher than $31 million recorded in the second quarter of 2021, which represented $0.29 basic earnings per share and $0.28 diluted earnings per share.
Adjusted Net profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $45 million (as reconciled in the tables below), resulting in adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.42 and $0.41, respectively, as compared to adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.18 and $0.18, respectively for the third quarter of 2020, and as compared to adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.35 and $0.34, respectively for the second quarter of 2021.
Cash flow generated from operating activities in the third quarter of 2021 was $107 million with investment in fixed assets of $88 million, net. In addition, in the third quarter of 2021, the company repaid $29 million of its debt.
Business Outlook Tower Semiconductor guides revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 to be $410 million, with an upward or downward range of 5%. Mid-range revenue guidance represents fourth quarter year over year 19% total growth and 26% organic growth.
About Tower Semiconductor Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo and is sharing a 300mm manufacturing facility being established in Italy by STMicroelectronics. For more information, please visit: www.towersemi.com
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
211,503
$
215,755
$
211,683
Short-term deposits
315,964
323,713
310,230
Marketable securities
190,523
189,489
188,967
Trade accounts receivable
144,878
144,868
162,100
Inventories
220,668
209,306
199,126
Other current assets
43,653
39,929
30,810
Total current assets
1,127,189
1,123,060
1,102,916
LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS
39,157
41,453
40,699
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
879,323
859,589
839,171
GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
17,581
16,978
17,962
DEFERRED TAX AND OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, NET
91,786
91,312
93,401
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,155,036
$
2,132,392
$
2,094,149
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short-term debt
$
105,414
$
104,062
$
106,513
Trade accounts payable
92,989
100,426
96,940
Deferred revenue and customers' advances
31,866
19,608
10,027
Other current liabilities
69,796
78,411
59,432
Total current liabilities
300,065
302,507
272,912
LONG-TERM DEBT
212,271
234,500
283,765
LONG-TERM CUSTOMERS' ADVANCES
39,074
32,047
25,451
EMPLOYEE RELATED LIABILITIES
15,959
15,958
15,833
DEFERRED TAX AND OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
28,211
29,771
41,286
TOTAL LIABILITIES
595,580
614,783
639,247
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,559,456
1,517,609
1,454,902
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,155,036
$
2,132,392
$
2,094,149
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars and share count in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
REVENUES
$
386,706
$
362,138
$
310,212
COST OF REVENUES
301,330
288,383
256,751
GROSS PROFIT
85,376
73,755
53,461
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Research and development
21,591
21,081
19,569
Marketing, general and administrative
19,620
18,671
14,803
41,211
39,752
34,372
OPERATING PROFIT
44,165
34,003
19,089
FINANCING AND OTHER EXPENSE, NET
(2,714)
(484)
(565)
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX
41,451
33,519
18,524
INCOME TAX EXPENSE, NET
(1,084)
(2,202)
(2,798)
NET PROFIT
40,367
31,317
15,726
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(1,282)
(451)
(528)
NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
$
39,085
$
30,866
$
15,198
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
$
0.36
$
0.29
$
0.14
Weighted average number of shares
108,354
108,043
107,475
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$
0.36
$
0.28
$
0.14
Weighted average number of shares
109,825
109,629
108,500
RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET PROFIT TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT:
GAAP NET PROFIT
$
39,085
$
30,866
$
15,198
Stock based compensation
5,451
5,971
3,460
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
505
492
490
ADJUSTED NET PROFIT
$
45,041
$
37,329
$
19,148
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
$
0.42
$
0.35
$
0.18
Diluted
$
0.41
$
0.34
$
0.18
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars and share count in thousands, except per share data)
Nine months ended
September 30,
2021
2020
REVENUES
$
1,096,058
$
920,473
COST OF REVENUES
867,113
756,764
GROSS PROFIT
228,945
163,709
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Research and development
63,015
58,407
Marketing, general and administrative
55,282
47,648
118,297
106,055
OPERATING PROFIT
110,648
57,654
FINANCING AND OTHER EXPENSE, NET
(11,040)
(847)
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX
99,608
56,807
INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE), NET
2,590
(3,576)
NET PROFIT
102,198
53,231
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(3,925)
(1,961)
NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
$
98,273
$
51,270
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
$
0.91
$
0.48
Weighted average number of shares
108,114
107,083
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$
0.90
$
0.47
Weighted average number of shares
109,640
108,311
RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET PROFIT TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT:
GAAP NET PROFIT
$
98,273
$
51,270
Stock based compensation
16,328
11,798
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,488
1,293
ADJUSTED NET PROFIT
$
116,089
$
64,361
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
$
1.07
$
0.60
Diluted
$
1.06
$
0.59
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP OPERATING PROFIT TO EBITDA (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
GAAP OPERATING PROFIT
$
44,165
$
34,003
$
19,089
Depreciation of fixed assets
63,021
58,474
56,131
Stock based compensation
5,452
5,971
3,460
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
504
492
490
EBITDA
$
113,142
$
98,940
$
79,170
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
GAAP OPERATING PROFIT
$
110,648
$
57,654
Depreciation of fixed assets
178,119
162,790
Stock based compensation
16,329
11,798
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,487
1,293
EBITDA
$
306,583
$
233,535
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED SOURCES AND USES REPORT (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD
$
215,755
$
215,581
$
258,793
Net cash provided by operating activities
106,974
93,250
68,612
Investments in property and equipment, net
(87,714)
(56,184)
(66,862)
Exercise of options
46
--
272
Debt repaid, net
(29,211)
(19,769)
(26,355)
Effect of Japanese Yen exchange rate change over cash balance
(597)
(68)
2,227
Investments in short-term deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net
6,250
(17,055)
(28,983)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD
$
211,503
$
215,755
$
207,704
Nine months ended
September 30,
2021
2020
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD
$
211,683
$
355,561
Net cash provided by operating activities
287,637
203,551
Investments in property and equipment, net
(193,313)
(192,306)
Exercise of options
410
1,486
Debt repaid, net
(78,355)
(55,552)
Effect of Japanese Yen exchange rate change over cash balance
(4,143)
2,733
Investments in short-term deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net
(12,416)
(107,769)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD
$
211,503
$
207,704
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net profit for the period
$
102,198
$
53,231
$
40,367
$
31,317
$
15,726
Adjustments to reconcile net profit for the period
to net cash provided by operating activities:
Income and expense items not involving cash flows:
Depreciation and amortization
197,017
177,576
69,482
65,482
60,277
Effect of exchange rate differences on debentures
(1,215)
(82)
779
1,798
828
Other expense (income), net
(1,286)
(332)
1,941
1,758
558
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
12,044
10,260
(678)
18,996
11,556
Other assets
(13,169)
(2,508)
(4,186)
(16,065)
(7,630)
Inventories
(28,037)
(10,691)
(12,553)
(12,077)
6,689
Trade accounts payable
(16,668)
(23,249)
(2,100)
(5,302)
(10,299)
Deferred revenue and customers' advances
35,495
(3,094)
19,288
(3,133)
(596)
Other current liabilities
11,609
(103)
(8,087)
12,612
(10,832)
Long-term employee related liabilities
97
3,847
(43)
247
1,793
Deferred tax, net and other long-term liabilities
(10,448)
(1,304)
2,764
(2,383)
542
Net cash provided by operating activities
287,637
203,551
106,974
93,250
68,612
CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Investments in property and equipment, net
(193,313)
(192,306)
(87,714)
(56,184)
(66,862)
Investments in deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net