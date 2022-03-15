Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tower Semiconductor Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEM   IL0010823792

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

(TSEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tower Semiconductor : UV Sensors and Struggle Against COVID-19

03/15/2022 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disinfection using UV light is known for more than a century. In 1903, Niels Ryberg Feinsen was awarded a Nobel Prize for using ultraviolet "chemical light" against causing diseases infectious agents. Sterilization by UV radiation has been used extensively in past decades. UV radiation is very efficient in eliminating dangerous microbes in air, water and different surfaces. Covid-19 pandemic sparked additional interest in using UV light for disinfection. It was reconfirmed by several groups that ultraviolet efficiently killed viruses and, in particular, SARS-CoV-2. UVB (320-280 nm wavelength) and UVC (200-280nm) are destructive for Covid-19 RNA, while UVC with wavelength shorter than 260nm also damages the protein coats of Covid-19 viruses. The reported doses of UV radiation necessary for 99.9%-99.99% disinfection are in the range from a few to hundreds of mJ/cm2, depending on the wavelength of UVB/UVC, properties of surfaces and the specific environment. Sterilization of Covid viruses strongly stimulated demand for germicidal mercury lamps, UVC LEDs and various UV irradiating systems.

Much of the recent innovation in the sterilization field has been focused on devices for measuring parameters of UVC/UVB radiation and other types of sensors integrated in irradiation equipment. It is necessary to guarantee that the processed surfaces receive sufficient doses for sterilization. Personal items, like coats, protection masks, smartphones, banknotes etc. can be placed into enclosed sanitizers which typically are of no danger to people. The same is when ultraviolet sources are being installed in air-conditioning and water irradiating systems. This is not the case when disinfection is performed in open spaces where people are present. Therefore, UV sensors must also monitor the UV dose for the safety of people in rooms, cars, airplane cabins, etc., where irradiation is performed. Versatile types of sensors are needed for UVC/UVB sanitizing systems. Safety is difficult to achieve when handheld UVC sources are used. Portable UVC sanitizers became popular for disinfecting airplane cabins and cars and are already used by several airline and car rental companies. The challenge is how can we control and ensure that the disinfection was indeed successful? To guarantee the efficiency of sanitizing, it is necessary to measure the dose of ultraviolet in specific locations. Smart UV monitoring suggests using large number of such sensors. It is often desirable to use them as elements of wireless sensor networks.

An exemplary setting is shown in Fig.1. UV sensors integrated with RFID tags are used to control efficiency of COVID sterilization in an airplane cabin. Individual sensors installed in the positions, where high concentrations of the viruses are expected, measure the dose of UVC irradiation. An RFID reader gathers the information transmitted from RFID-enabled sensors and verifies that the sanitizing procedure is completed. Suitable sensors must have sensitivity to UVC/UVB and high UV to visible rejection ratios (low sensitivity to the visible light in the sanitized environment). As in most RFID systems, power consumption and sensor cost are also critical constraints.

Disclaimer

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 11:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
07:02aTOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : UV Sensors and Struggle Against COVID-19
PU
03/11TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : MERGER PROPOSED—YOUR VOTE IS VERY IMPORTANT - Form 6-K
PU
03/08TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 - Form 6-K..
PU
03/01Italy In Talks With Intel for $9 Billion Chipmaking Investment Deal
MT
03/01Wooing Intel, Italy plans $4.6 billion fund to boost chipmaking
RE
02/28TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 - Form 6-K
PU
02/23TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR INVESTOR ALERT B : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
02/18PUMP / DUMP #22 : The week's gainers and losers
02/18NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Rise as U.S. Makes Diplomatic Push Over Uk..
DJ
02/17TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 677 M - -
Net income 2022 223 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 129 M 5 129 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 238
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 47,14 $
Average target price 48,25 $
Spread / Average Target 2,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Russell C. Ellwanger Chief Executive Officer
Itzhak Edrei President
Oren Shirazi Vice Controller
Amir Elstein Chairman
Dalit Dahan SVP-Information Technology & Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.18.80%5 129
NVIDIA CORPORATION-27.48%533 250
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-6.99%520 811
BROADCOM INC.-14.67%231 822
INTEL CORPORATION-13.79%180 797
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-28.94%166 398