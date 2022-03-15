Tower Semiconductor : UV Sensors and Struggle Against COVID-19

Disinfection using UV light is known for more than a century. In 1903, Niels Ryberg Feinsen was awarded a Nobel Prize for using ultraviolet "chemical light" against causing diseases infectious agents. Sterilization by UV radiation has been used extensively in past decades. UV radiation is very efficient in eliminating dangerous microbes in air, water and different surfaces. Covid-19 pandemic sparked additional interest in using UV light for disinfection. It was reconfirmed by several groups that ultraviolet efficiently killed viruses and, in particular, SARS-CoV-2. UVB (320-280 nm wavelength) and UVC (200-280nm) are destructive for Covid-19 RNA, while UVC with wavelength shorter than 260nm also damages the protein coats of Covid-19 viruses. The reported doses of UV radiation necessary for 99.9%-99.99% disinfection are in the range from a few to hundreds of mJ/cm2, depending on the wavelength of UVB/UVC, properties of surfaces and the specific environment. Sterilization of Covid viruses strongly stimulated demand for germicidal mercury lamps, UVC LEDs and various UV irradiating systems.

Much of the recent innovation in the sterilization field has been focused on devices for measuring parameters of UVC/UVB radiation and other types of sensors integrated in irradiation equipment. It is necessary to guarantee that the processed surfaces receive sufficient doses for sterilization. Personal items, like coats, protection masks, smartphones, banknotes etc. can be placed into enclosed sanitizers which typically are of no danger to people. The same is when ultraviolet sources are being installed in air-conditioning and water irradiating systems. This is not the case when disinfection is performed in open spaces where people are present. Therefore, UV sensors must also monitor the UV dose for the safety of people in rooms, cars, airplane cabins, etc., where irradiation is performed. Versatile types of sensors are needed for UVC/UVB sanitizing systems. Safety is difficult to achieve when handheld UVC sources are used. Portable UVC sanitizers became popular for disinfecting airplane cabins and cars and are already used by several airline and car rental companies. The challenge is how can we control and ensure that the disinfection was indeed successful? To guarantee the efficiency of sanitizing, it is necessary to measure the dose of ultraviolet in specific locations. Smart UV monitoring suggests using large number of such sensors. It is often desirable to use them as elements of wireless sensor networks.

An exemplary setting is shown in Fig.1. UV sensors integrated with RFID tags are used to control efficiency of COVID sterilization in an airplane cabin. Individual sensors installed in the positions, where high concentrations of the viruses are expected, measure the dose of UVC irradiation. An RFID reader gathers the information transmitted from RFID-enabled sensors and verifies that the sanitizing procedure is completed. Suitable sensors must have sensitivity to UVC/UVB and high UV to visible rejection ratios (low sensitivity to the visible light in the sanitized environment). As in most RFID systems, power consumption and sensor cost are also critical constraints.