Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tower Semiconductor Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEM   IL0010823792

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

(TSEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tower Semiconductor : Utilizing Tower's advanced SiPho technology platform, innovation provides a compact solid-state electronically scanning LiDAR solution with superb performance (Form 6-K)

09/13/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Utilizing Tower's advanced SiPho technology platform, innovation provides a compact solid-state electronically scanning LiDAR
solution with superb performance

Newport Beach, CA, September 13, 2021 - Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry for high value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced a breakthrough development of LiDAR IC technology designed for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and ultimately self-driving cars. The new, innovative IC designed by researchers from the Ming Hsieh Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the USC Viterbi School of Engineering was led by SungWon Chung and manufactured using Tower Semiconductor's industry leading open foundry Silicon Photonics platform. It employs optical phased arrays - hundreds of compact optical antennas -- along with amplitude and phase modulators on a silicon chip for accurate 3D imaging of the surrounding environment without the need for any moving parts. Additionally, the field of view, resolution, scanning pattern, and scanning speed are all programmable, meaning that cars outfitted with this system can respond much better to real-world scenarios.

Tower Semiconductor's PH18 Silicon Photonics platform offers a rich set of optical components including ultra-high bandwidth modulators, and photodetectors, serving the demand in data center and infrastructure optical communication markets. This platform also offers high performance elements necessary for high-precision LiDAR applications, such as low-loss silicon nitride waveguides capable of handling larger optical powers.

The LiDAR IC, operating at a human-eye friendly 1550nm wavelength uses continuous wave frequency modulation (FMCW) making it more resilient to environmental brightness and interferences from other LiDARs in a congested driving environment.

'We are proud to collaborate on this innovative and fundamental breakthrough LiDAR technology which is a step towards making safe autonomous vehicles and robots a reality. Tower believes that only through such pathbreaking scientific research today we can enable engineering solutions for tomorrow,' said Dr. Ed Preisler, Director of RF & HPA Technology Development, Tower Semiconductor.

The research for this was documented in the 2021 IEEE International Solid-State Circuits Conference Digest of Technical Papers.

In addition to the mutual work done with Tower Semiconductor, this research at USC was partially supported by Toyota Central R & D Corporation (TCRDL), Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) and the USC Pratt and Whitney Institute for Collaborative Engineering (PWICE at USC).

About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as Transfer Optimization and development Process Services (TOPS) to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor operates two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), one in Italy (300mm), and three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm) through TPSCo. For more information, please visit: www.towersemi.com.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary from those projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. A complete discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements included in this press release or which may otherwise affect Tower's business is included under the heading 'Risk Factors' in Tower's most recent filings on Forms 20-F, F-3, F-4 and 6-K, as were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') and the Israel Securities Authority. Tower does not intend to update, and expressly disclaim any obligation to update, the information contained in this release.

###

Tower Semiconductor Company Contact: Orit Shahar | +972-74-7377440 | oritsha@towersemi.com
Tower Semiconductor Investor Relations Contact: Noit Levy | +972-4-604-7066 | noitle@towersemi.com

Disclaimer

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 10:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
06:12aTOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : Utilizing Tower's advanced SiPho technology platform, inno..
PU
06:02aTOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces Breakthrough LiDAR Technology for Advanced Drive..
AQ
09/02TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : Partners With Quintessent to Make Silicon Photonics Proces..
MT
09/02TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : New capability to address optical connectivity in Artifici..
PU
09/02TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : and Quintessent Announce Partnership to Create Foundry Sil..
AQ
09/02Tower Semiconductor and Quintessent Announce Partnership to Create Foundry Si..
CI
08/25TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : Working With Novosense to Develop Hall Sensor for Automoti..
MT
08/25Novosense Selects Tower Semiconductor for Volume Manufacturing of their Magne..
GL
08/25Novosense Selects Tower Semiconductor for Volume Manufacturing of their Magne..
CI
08/16Tower Semiconductor and Cadence Announce New Reference Flow for Advanced 5G C..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 488 M - -
Net income 2021 132 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 141 M 3 141 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 238
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 29,02 $
Average target price 37,75 $
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Russell C. Ellwanger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Itzhak Edrei President
Oren Shirazi Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Amir Elstein Chairman
Dalit Dahan SVP-Information Technology & Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.12.39%3 141
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED17.36%583 190
NVIDIA CORPORATION72.18%561 051
INTEL CORPORATION8.07%218 429
BROADCOM INC.13.77%205 047
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS16.16%176 010