TOWN AND COUNTRY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(TWCF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 09/29 03:00:22 pm
19.65 USD   +0.26%
Town and Country Financial Corporation Announces Leadership Changes

10/01/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micah Bartlett, President and Chief Executive Officer of Town and Country Financial Corporation ("TCFC") (OTC Pink: TWCF), the parent company of Town and Country Bank ("TCB"), announced the resignation of Dana Dow as President and Chief Operating Officer of Town and Country Bank and President and CEO of Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. Dow has accepted a position within the financial services industry outside the state of Illinois. Bartlett has re-assumed the title of President of Town and Country Bank in addition to his other capacities. These changes were effective September 29, 2020, following an appropriate period of transition.  

Bartlett commented, “Dow began as President and CEO of Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. in 2007 and took on the additional role of President and COO of Town and Country Bank in 2018. His contributions to our company are truly immeasurable and we will miss him.”

The company also announced today that it has accepted the resignation of Doug Cheatham as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. An interim CFO has been named on a contractual basis.

About Town and Country Financial Corporation
Town and Country Financial Corporation is the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank and Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. with offices in Bloomington, Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield and Quincy, the latter operating under the name of Peoples Prosperity Bank. Town and Country Financial Corporation shares are quoted under the symbol TWCF. For more information about the bank, please visit www.townandcountrybank.com.

Contact: Shelly Dowell
Phone: 217.321.3430
Email: sdowell@townandcountrybank.com 



© GlobeNewswire 2020
