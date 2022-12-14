Advanced search
    TOWN   GB0003062816

TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC

(TOWN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:20 2022-12-14 am EST
153.00 GBX   -6.71%
10:54aIN BRIEF: Town Centre sells Manchester car park at book value
AN
12/08TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
12/07UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
IN BRIEF: Town Centre sells Manchester car park at book value

12/14/2022 | 10:54am EST
Town Centre Securities PLC - Leeds, England-based property investment and car parking operator - Completes the sale of its surface level car park at Port Street, Manchester, to Select Property Group for GBP13.0 million. Notes that the book value of the car park at June 30 was GBP12.8 million, and the net income generated in the financial year ended June 30 was GBP124,000. Says proceeds will be used to repay bank borrowings.

Current stock price: 153.00 pence, down 6.7% on Wednesday in London

12-month change: up 13%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 28,0 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 142 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 3,66%
Capitalization 79,4 M 98,3 M 98,3 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,90x
EV / Sales 2024 7,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 164,00 GBX
Average target price 192,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Managers and Directors
Edward Max Ziff Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stewart MacNeill Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Matthew Barlow Head-Information Technology
Michael Anthony Ziff Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Marcus Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC17.35%98
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-24.74%39 513
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-16.17%15 596
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-11.48%13 575
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-12.98%11 239
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-3.29%8 309