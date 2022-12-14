IN BRIEF: Town Centre sells Manchester car park at book value

Town Centre Securities PLC - Leeds, England-based property investment and car parking operator - Completes the sale of its surface level car park at Port Street, Manchester, to Select Property Group for GBP13.0 million. Notes that the book value of the car park at June 30 was GBP12.8 million, and the net income generated in the financial year ended June 30 was GBP124,000. Says proceeds will be used to repay bank borrowings.

Current stock price: 153.00 pence, down 6.7% on Wednesday in London

12-month change: up 13%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.