Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Town Centre Securities PLC    TOWN   GB0003062816

TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC

(TOWN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Town Centre Securities : New Brands To Open at the Merrion Post Lockdown

11/30/2020 | 04:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The companies have been working hard during lockdown to ensure their new units are ready for when non-essential retail can re-open.

Specialising in Afro Caribbean hair and beauty, Teisha's salon, owned by professional stylist Nateisha Dewdney, will open its doors at 82 Merrion Centre pre-Christmas, occupying a 1,000 sq ft unit in a prominent position fronting the busy Arena Way mall.

The salon will also offer creative styling for all other hair types.

Jamaican-born Nateisha, who trained at Thomas Danby College, has more than 20 years senior hairdressing experience specialising in Afro Caribbean hair, including weaves, custom made wigs, cornrows, dreadlocks, box braids, relaxers, crochet braids and more.

In addition, joining the list of unique food and beverage operators within the heart of Leeds Arena Quarter is Salade, on Woodhouse Lane.

The business will offer bespoke salads using fresh and tasty produce suitable for all palates from 7th December and will include extensive vegan and vegetarian menus.

With a unique preparation concept using Mezzaluna blades, the team are confident that customers will most definitely be entertained whilst waiting for their lunch.

Finally, Durham Bed and Furniture Centre, which operates more than 20 branches across the UK, has secured a large space at its first Leeds City Centre venue as part of its strategic growth plans.

The company retails a range of quality, UK-made affordable divan beds, bed frames, mattresses, headboards and pillows, as well as bedroom and dining room furniture.

Charles Newman, Associate Director, Estates at TCSsaid:

'We look forward to welcoming our 4 exciting new brands to the Merrion Centre which will open in line with our other non-essential stores post lockdown from 3 December.

'These new additions to our existing extensive mix of home and lifestyle, health and beauty and food and beverage occupiers will provide even more choice and bring further unique, specialist services to our diverse customer base.'

Nateisha Dewdney of Teisha's Hair & Beauty salon said:

'We are so excited to be opening our flagship salon at the Merrion Centre which is such a prominent location, central to our existing clientele and a great base to attract new clients.

We cannot wait to bring our specialist services to the heart of Leeds city centre and will be offering a series of special offers to welcome customers to the salon.'

Disclaimer

Town Centre Securities plc published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 09:58:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC
04:59aTOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : New Brands To Open at the Merrion Post Lockdown
PU
11/11TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : Leeds Rhinos Shop Charges into Merrion Centre
PU
09/22TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : Final results for the year ended 30 June 2020
PU
09/21TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : TCS Announce New Property Team Directors
PU
08/12TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : Dental Practice Secured at 75 Dale Street, Manchester
PU
07/09TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : Latest Rent Collections and Operational Update
PU
07/03TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : It's time to eat, drink & be Merrion as independent ope..
PU
05/28TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/20TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : Change in notifiable holding by Directors of TCS
PU
03/17TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : TCS Response to Coronavirus
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27,4 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 150 M 200 M 200 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 61,3 M 81,7 M 81,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,71x
EV / Sales 2022 7,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Town Centre Securities PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 142,50 GBX
Last Close Price 115,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 51,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Max Ziff Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark John Dilley Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Matthew Barlow Manager-Information Technology
Michael Anthony Ziff Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Marcus Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC-47.50%82
SCENTRE GROUP-24.80%11 032
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.-29.18%2 625
ALIANSCE SONAE SHOPPING CENTERS SA-45.35%1 347
IGUATEMI EMPRESA DE SHOPPING CENTERS-31.40%1 220
AVENTUS GROUP-5.96%1 133
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ