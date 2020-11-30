Town Centre Securities : New Brands To Open at the Merrion Post Lockdown

The companies have been working hard during lockdown to ensure their new units are ready for when non-essential retail can re-open.

Specialising in Afro Caribbean hair and beauty, Teisha's salon, owned by professional stylist Nateisha Dewdney, will open its doors at 82 Merrion Centre pre-Christmas, occupying a 1,000 sq ft unit in a prominent position fronting the busy Arena Way mall. The salon will also offer creative styling for all other hair types.

Jamaican-born Nateisha, who trained at Thomas Danby College, has more than 20 years senior hairdressing experience specialising in Afro Caribbean hair, including weaves, custom made wigs, cornrows, dreadlocks, box braids, relaxers, crochet braids and more.

In addition, joining the list of unique food and beverage operators within the heart of Leeds Arena Quarter is Salade, on Woodhouse Lane. The business will offer bespoke salads using fresh and tasty produce suitable for all palates from 7th December and will include extensive vegan and vegetarian menus.

With a unique preparation concept using Mezzaluna blades, the team are confident that customers will most definitely be entertained whilst waiting for their lunch.

Finally, Durham Bed and Furniture Centre, which operates more than 20 branches across the UK, has secured a large space at its first Leeds City Centre venue as part of its strategic growth plans. The company retails a range of quality, UK-made affordable divan beds, bed frames, mattresses, headboards and pillows, as well as bedroom and dining room furniture.

Charles Newman, Associate Director, Estates at TCSsaid:

'We look forward to welcoming our 4 exciting new brands to the Merrion Centre which will open in line with our other non-essential stores post lockdown from 3 December.

'These new additions to our existing extensive mix of home and lifestyle, health and beauty and food and beverage occupiers will provide even more choice and bring further unique, specialist services to our diverse customer base.'

Nateisha Dewdney of Teisha's Hair & Beauty salon said:

'We are so excited to be opening our flagship salon at the Merrion Centre which is such a prominent location, central to our existing clientele and a great base to attract new clients.

We cannot wait to bring our specialist services to the heart of Leeds city centre and will be offering a series of special offers to welcome customers to the salon.'