Town Centre Securities : New Ducie House Tenant Secured As £2m Works Complete

Textile company NB Avenue Limited, who supply and manufacture clothing to online retailers internationally, has leased the 2,692 sq ft Duplex 5 unit in the 33,000 sq ft Ducie House office conversion, which is now home to circa 20 tenants from various sectors including technology, marketing and fashion.

Originally a petticoat factory, Ducie House has continually evolved with famous Manchester bands including Simply Red, 808 State, as well as ANS, Ask Developments and Ear to the Ground making appearances in the venue over the past 20 years.

The recent refurbishment of its flexible office space has now created a new contemporary reception entrance; cycle storage; formal meeting rooms and booths; balcony break out areas; shower facilities and outdoor amenity space to meet the needs of modern businesses.