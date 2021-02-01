Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Town Centre Securities PLC    TOWN   GB0003062816

TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC

(TOWN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Town Centre Securities : New Ducie House Tenant Secured As £2m Works Complete

02/01/2021 | 08:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Textile company NB Avenue Limited, who supply and manufacture clothing to online retailers internationally, has leased the 2,692 sq ft Duplex 5 unit in the 33,000 sq ft Ducie House office conversion, which is now home to circa 20 tenants from various sectors including technology, marketing and fashion.

Originally a petticoat factory, Ducie House has continually evolved with famous Manchester bands including Simply Red, 808 State, as well as ANS, Ask Developments and Ear to the Ground making appearances in the venue over the past 20 years.

The recent refurbishment of its flexible office space has now created a new contemporary reception entrance; cycle storage; formal meeting rooms and booths; balcony break out areas; shower facilities and outdoor amenity space to meet the needs of modern businesses.

Disclaimer

Town Centre Securities plc published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 13:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC
08:10aTOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : New Ducie House Tenant Secured As £2m Works Complete
PU
01/19TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : Latest Rent Collections and Notice of Half Year Results
PU
01/19TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : Collects 86% of Rent Due in Fiscal Q3; Shares Up 5%
MT
2020TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : New Brands To Open at the Merrion Post Lockdown
PU
2020TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : Leeds Rhinos Shop Charges into Merrion Centre
PU
2020TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : Final results for the year ended 30 June 2020
PU
2020TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : TCS Announce New Property Team Directors
PU
2020TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : Dental Practice Secured at 75 Dale Street, Manchester
PU
2020TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES : Latest Rent Collections and Operational Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27,4 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 150 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,56%
Capitalization 62,1 M 85,2 M 85,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,74x
EV / Sales 2022 7,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Town Centre Securities PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 142,50 GBX
Last Close Price 117,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 49,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,98%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Max Ziff Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark John Dilley Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Matthew Barlow Head-Information Technology
Michael Anthony Ziff Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Marcus Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC3.08%85
SCENTRE GROUP-1.80%10 832
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-0.59%3 677
VINCOM RETAIL2.07%3 136
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY LIMITED-5.95%2 984
PLAZA S.A.-0.79%2 938
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ