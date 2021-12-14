Town Centre Securities : Year End Debenture Presentation Dec 2021
Results Presentation
Year ended 30 June 2021
Edward Ziff - Chairman & CEO
Stewart MacNeill - Group FD
Further progress in resetting and reinvigorating the business
Business Review - resetting and reinvigorating
Following our June 2020 year end we confirmed that a resetting and reinvigorating of the
business was underway:
Strategy and business model remained appropriate but needed acceleration given events
Key elements of acceleration to include:
Disposals of Retail and Leisure assets, either where they have matured following investment, or where they are under-performing
Continue to reduce proportion of Retail and Leisurein the portfolio
Reduce Gearing and LTV
Create headroom for future growthto enable us to bring forward development sites
2
…delivered in the year:
Disposals of Retail and Leisure assets:
£48.0m receipt following sale of nine properties. Further £3.85m in October 21
Continue to reduce proportion of Retail and Leisure in the portfolio (excl Merrion MSCP):
Retail and leisure now 29% (FY20 40%), with pure retail only 21%*
Reduce Borrowings and LTV** (excludingfinance leases):
Net borrowings down 21% (£38m) to £146m, LTV** down to 48.3% (FY20: 53.2%)
Create headroom for future growth:
Headroom of £12m, with significant development pipeline in place
Disclosure in FY20 and HY21 results included the Merrion MSCP within retail and leisure assets - with the prior year adjustments recognised in the current year, the Merrion MSCP is now excluded from the analysis of retail and leisure
The calculation of LTV specifically excludes finance lease assets and liabilities. The FY21 statutory reporting and announcement of results includes all assets and financial liabilities (including finance lease right-of-use assets) and accordingly present a different percentage although the underlying
improving trend is the same. (These separately reported percentages were FY21: 51.3% and FY20: 56.0%)
3
HY21 Financial Summary
A significant COVID-19 impact
Gross Revenue
£21.4m
(30%) YOY
EPRA earnings
£0.3m
Down £1.4m YOY
LTV*
48.3%
Down 550bps vs FY20
Final Dividend
1.75p
FY20: 1.75p
Statutory Loss
(£0.6m)
Up £23.5m YOY
EPRA NTA
284p
No change to restated FY20 equiv.
Rent receipts remain strong averaging 92.6% over the entire Covid-19 period
£6.2m earnings impact from COVID-19 in FY21
£4.5m CitiPark, £1.1m property, £0.6m ibis hotel
Modest 0.3% LFL increase in Property values highlighting resilient and diverse nature of portfolio
Final dividend 1.75p, uncovered but reflective of expected short-term nature of COVID-19 impact and cash benefit of sales. Total dividend for the year of 3.5p
LTV* reduced to 48.3% following asset sales
4
*LTV excludes finance leases and IFRS 16 finance lease adjustments
COVID-19 - bouncing back
Both our CitiPark business and our ibis Styles Hotel started to improve at the end of FY21
Recovery continuing to improve post year end
CitiPark - was growing strongly prior to the crisis. FY21 revenues down 34% YOY
Ibis Styles - HY21 revenues down 67% YOY
Merrion Centre resilient, anchored by core retailers including Morrisons, Iceland and Boots
5
