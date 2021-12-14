Log in
Town Centre Securities : Year End Debenture Presentation Dec 2021

12/14/2021
Results Presentation

Year ended 30 June 2021

Edward Ziff - Chairman & CEO

Stewart MacNeill - Group FD

Further progress in resetting and reinvigorating the business

Business Review - resetting and reinvigorating

Following our June 2020 year end we confirmed that a resetting and reinvigorating of the

business was underway:

  • Strategy and business model remained appropriate but needed acceleration given events
  • Key elements of acceleration to include:
    • Disposals of Retail and Leisure assets, either where they have matured following investment, or where they are under-performing
    • Continue to reduce proportion of Retail and Leisurein the portfolio
    • Reduce Gearing and LTV
    • Create headroom for future growthto enable us to bring forward development sites

2

…delivered in the year:

    • Disposals of Retail and Leisure assets:
      • £48.0m receipt following sale of nine properties. Further £3.85m in October 21
    • Continue to reduce proportion of Retail and Leisure in the portfolio (excl Merrion MSCP):
      • Retail and leisure now 29% (FY20 40%), with pure retail only 21%*
    • Reduce Borrowings and LTV** (excludingfinance leases):
      • Net borrowings down 21% (£38m) to £146m, LTV** down to 48.3% (FY20: 53.2%)
    • Create headroom for future growth:
      • Headroom of £12m, with significant development pipeline in place
  • Disclosure in FY20 and HY21 results included the Merrion MSCP within retail and leisure assets - with the prior year adjustments recognised in the current year, the Merrion MSCP is now excluded from the analysis of retail and leisure
  • The calculation of LTV specifically excludes finance lease assets and liabilities. The FY21 statutory reporting and announcement of results includes all assets and financial liabilities (including finance lease right-of-use assets) and accordingly present a different percentage although the underlying

improving trend is the same. (These separately reported percentages were FY21: 51.3% and FY20: 56.0%)

3

HY21 Financial Summary

A significant COVID-19 impact

Gross Revenue

£21.4m

(30%) YOY

EPRA earnings

£0.3m

Down £1.4m YOY

LTV*

48.3%

Down 550bps vs FY20

Final Dividend

1.75p

FY20: 1.75p

Statutory Loss

(£0.6m)

Up £23.5m YOY

EPRA NTA

284p

No change to restated FY20 equiv.

  • Rent receipts remain strong averaging 92.6% over the entire Covid-19 period
  • £6.2m earnings impact from COVID-19 in FY21
    • £4.5m CitiPark, £1.1m property, £0.6m ibis hotel
  • Modest 0.3% LFL increase in Property values highlighting resilient and diverse nature of portfolio
  • Final dividend 1.75p, uncovered but reflective of expected short-term nature of COVID-19 impact and cash benefit of sales. Total dividend for the year of 3.5p
  • LTV* reduced to 48.3% following asset sales

4

*LTV excludes finance leases and IFRS 16 finance lease adjustments

COVID-19 - bouncing back

  • Both our CitiPark business and our ibis Styles Hotel started to improve at the end of FY21
  • Recovery continuing to improve post year end
  • CitiPark - was growing strongly prior to the crisis. FY21 revenues down 34% YOY
  • Ibis Styles - HY21 revenues down 67% YOY
  • Merrion Centre resilient, anchored by core retailers including Morrisons, Iceland and Boots

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Town Centre Securities plc published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 11:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
