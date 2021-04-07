Town Centre Securities : Merrion Gears Up to Reopen Non Essential Shops from 12th April

TCS' single largest asset, Merrion Centre is all set to welcome back non-essential shoppers under the second stage of the Government's four-step roadmap for lifting the lockdown on April 12.





30+ non-essential stores & 10 new brands prepare to reopen

More than 30 non-essential retail stores, including 10 new brands, will reopen with the centre investing heavily in implementing Covid-secure measures to ensure shopper confidence and safety.

All operators given the Government green light to reopen are planning ahead in taking the necessary steps to provide a safe environment to welcome back customers and shoppers, with the likes of new International eateries,

and Mi's Noodle Bar planning to offer both delivery and takeaway services.

New beauty salon, Teisha's Hair & Beauty and Barber AA are joining the extensive list of specialist grooming operators at the Merrion Centre and will be taking advance bookings as customers look to guarantee their post lockdown makeover, whilst the recently launched Leeds Rhinos store will be reopening with the addition of a new 'store in store' concept exclusively retailing the new England rugby kit.

The Merrion Centre successfully remained open for essential shopping throughout all three lockdowns, with stores including Morrisons , Iceland , Superdrug and Holland & Barrett continuing to trade.

Independent businesses set to return…

Many existing independent operators, including Jumbo Records , popular fish and chip venue Hook & Line , the unique Chilli Shop and Japanese Sushi and Grill operator Blue Sakura , were also quick to adapt their businesses by offering innovative takeaway and delivery schemes, as well as supporting key workers across the city.

Charles Newman, Associate Director at TCS, said:

"It will be fantastic to see consumers returning to physical shopping at the Centre from as early as April 12th as we follow the Government's route map to reopening non-essential shops and exit lockdown.

"We look forward to welcoming customers back and introducing them to our new brands and are optimistic that people will be excited to return and feel safe to shop, eat, drink and socialise with us."