  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Town Centre Securities PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOWN   GB0003062816

TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC

(TOWN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:46 2022-12-15 am EST
153.00 GBX   -4.38%
06:22aTown Centre Securities promotes Craig Burrow to property director
AN
05:49aSterling Could Fall Versus Euro After BOE, ECB Decisions
DJ
12/14IN BRIEF: Town Centre sells Manchester car park at book value
AN
Town Centre Securities promotes Craig Burrow to property director

12/15/2022 | 06:22am EST
(Alliance News) - Town Centre Securities PLC on Thursday said it will promote development director Craig Burrow to the role of group property director.

The Leeds, England based property investment and car parking operator said it will promote Burrow to the role with effect from January 1.

Burrow joined Town Centre Securities in October 2020 as development director, focusing on a pipeline including the Merrion Estate and Whitehall Riverside in Leeds, as well as Piccadilly Basin in Manchester.

He previously worked as Bruntwood Group's director of Leeds for most of his 13-year tenure at the firm, managing its Leeds portfolio.

"We are delighted to welcome Craig to the Board of Town Centre Securities. It has been great getting to know him over the past couple of years and he has already contributed significantly to resetting and reinvigorating the business," said Chair & Chief Executive Officer Edward Ziff.

"Having demonstrated a breadth of investment, development and asset management experience we are confident that Craig's ambition and passion for delivery will be invaluable in leading the property team in the next chapter of the company's growth."

On Wednesday, Town Centre Securities said it completed the sale of its surface level car park at Port Street, Manchester, to Select Property Group for GBP13.0 million.

It said the book value of the car park on June 30 was GBP12.8 million, while net income generated in the financial year that ended June 30 was GBP124,000.

Shares in Town Centre Securities were down 4.4% to 153.00 pence in London on Thursday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

