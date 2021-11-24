Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TowneBank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOWN   US89214P1093

TOWNEBANK

(TOWN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TowneBank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

11/24/2021 | 11:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SUFFOLK, Va., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Roads based TowneBank (NASDAQ: TOWN) announced today that its Board of Directors on November 24, 2021 declared its fourth-quarter shareholder cash dividend of $0.20 per common share payable on January 12, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2021.

The amount and declaration of future cash dividends are subject to Board of Directors’ approval in addition to regulatory restrictions.

About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a mission of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, the bank operates over 40 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. Towne has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $15.81 billion as of September 30, 2021, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Media contact:
G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780
J. Morgan Davis, Chief Executive Officer, 757-673-1673

Investor contact:
William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813


All news about TOWNEBANK
11:16aTowneBank Keeps Q4 Dividend Unchanged at $0.20 a Share, Payable Jan. 12 to Shareholders..
MT
11:07aTowneBank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
11/10TowneBank Investor Presentation - Third Quarter 2021
PU
10/28Towne Bank Q3 EPS Rises, Revenue Declines
MT
10/28TOWNEBANK : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28Earnings Flash (TOWN) TOWNEBANK Posts Q3 EPS $0.69
MT
10/28TowneBank Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
GL
10/28TowneBank Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septembe..
CI
10/28TowneBank Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended October ..
CI
09/29TOWNEBANK : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOWNEBANK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 679 M - -
Net income 2021 222 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 2 415 M 2 415 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 2 522
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart TOWNEBANK
Duration : Period :
TowneBank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOWNEBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 33,65 $
Average target price 35,17 $
Spread / Average Target 4,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Morgan Davis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad E. Schwartz President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
William B. Littreal CFO, Chief Strategy & Investor Relations Officer
G. Robert Aston Executive Chairman
John W. Failes Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOWNEBANK43.31%2 415
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.34%497 312
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.71%388 744
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.51%242 643
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.80%204 944
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.75%204 495