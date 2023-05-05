Advanced search
TowneBank : Form 10-Q~Quarterly Report

05/05/2023
FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION

Washington, D.C. 20429

FORM 10-Q

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023

FDIC Insurance Cert. Number: 35095

________________________

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

__________________________

VIRGINIA

54-1910608

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

incorporation or organization)

5716 High Street, Portsmouth, Virginia

23703

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(757) 638-7500

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $1.667 per share

TOWN

The Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes [X]No [ ]

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

Yes

[ ]

No [ ]

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer ý

Accelerated filer o

Non-accelerated filer o

Smaller reporting company o

Emerging growth company o

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

Yes [ ]

No [X]

The number of shares of the Company's common stock outstanding as of April 28, 2023, was 74,804,601 shares.

Item 1.

Item 2.

Item 3. Item 4.

__________________________

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part I. Financial Information

Financial Statements

Glossary of Acronyms and Defined Terms

3

Consolidated Balance Sheets

5

March 31, 2023 (unaudited)

December 31, 2022 (audited)

Consolidated Statements of Income

6

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

7

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

8

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Equity

9

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (unaudited)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)

10

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of

Operations

48

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

70

Controls and Procedures

72

Part II. Other Information

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

73

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

73

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

73

Item 3.

Defaults Upon Senior Securities

73

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures

73

Item 5.

Other Information

73

Item 6.

Exhibits

73

GLOSSARY OF ACRONYMS AND DEFINED TERMS

As used in this report, the terms "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to TowneBank and our consolidated subsidiaries. The following acronyms and defined terms are used in various sections of this Form 10-Q, including the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Item 1 and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in Item 2 of this Form 10-Q.

ACL

Allowance for Credit Loss

AFS

Available-for-Sale

ALCO

Asset/Liability Management Committee

AMERIBOR

American Interbank Offered Rate

AOCI

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

ASC

Accounting Standard Codification

ASU

Accounting Standards Update

Basel III

Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's Capital Guidelines for U.S. Banks

BOLI

Bank-Owned Life Insurance

bp

Basis Points

BSA

Bank Secrecy Act

CDA

Collateral-Dependent Asset

CECL

Current Expected Credit Loss

CRE

Commercial Real Estate

EAD

Exposure at Default

ECL

Expected Credit Loss

EPS

Earnings Per Share

FASB

Financial Accounting Standards Board

Farmers

Farmers Bankshares Inc.

Farmers Bank

Farmers Bank, Windsor, Virginia

FDIC

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Federal Reserve

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

FHLB

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

FHLMC

The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation

FNMA

The Federal National Mortgage Association

FOMC

Federal Reserve Open Market Committee

FRB - Richmond

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

GAAP

Accounting Principles Generally Accepted in the United States of America

GNMA

Government National Mortgage Association

GSE

Government Sponsored Enterprise

HELOC

Residential Home Equity Lines of Credit

HTM

Held-to-Maturity

LGD

Loss Given Default

LHFS

Loans Held for Sale

LIBOR

London InterBank Offered Rate

LIHTC

Low Income Housing Tax Credits

MBS

Mortgage-backed Security

3

N/M

Not Meaningful

OCI

Other Comprehensive Income

OIS

Overnight Index Swap

OREO

Other Real Estate Owned

PCD

Purchased Credit Deteriorated

PD

Probability of Default

REPO

Retail Repurchase Agreement

ROA

Return on Average Assets

ROE

Return on Average Equity

SBA

U.S. Small Business Administration

SCC

Virginia State Corporation Commission

SEC

Securities and Exchange Commission

SERP

Supplemental Executive Retirement Plan

SOFR

Secured Overnight Financing Rate

TBA

To Be Announced

TE

Taxable Equivalent

TWM

Towne Wealth Management

U.S.

United States

VIE

Variable Interest Entity

4

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2022

ASSETS

(unaudited)

(audited)

Cash and due from banks

$

97,502

$

55,381

Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond

1,040,112

1,000,205

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions

104,924

97,244

Total Cash and Cash Equivalents

1,242,538

1,152,830

Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,245,344 and $2,033,040, and

allowance for credit losses of $1,150 and $1,086 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022,

2,078,483

1,840,902

respectively)

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $524,600 and $518,993 at March 31, 2023

548,226

548,475

and December 31, 2022, respectively)

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(88)

(83)

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

548,138

548,392

Other equity securities

13,341

6,424

FHLB stock

29,837

9,617

Total Securities

2,669,799

2,405,335

Mortgage loans held for sale

157,161

102,339

Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs:

11,173,785

10,794,602

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

(120,002)

(110,816)

Net Loans

11,053,783

10,683,786

Premises and equipment, net

321,944

304,802

Goodwill

477,234

458,482

Other intangible assets, net

73,238

43,163

BOLI

271,704

258,069

Other assets

463,076

436,461

TOTAL ASSETS

$

16,730,477

$

15,845,267

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

5,069,363

$

5,265,186

Interest-bearing:

Demand and money market accounts

6,284,184

6,185,075

Savings

389,173

374,987

Certificates of deposit

1,855,411

1,468,975

Total Deposits

13,598,131

13,294,223

Advances from the FHLB

504,497

29,674

Subordinated debt, net

255,151

247,420

Repurchase agreements and other borrowings

46,602

40,918

Total Borrowings

806,250

318,012

Other liabilities

336,201

344,275

TOTAL LIABILITIES

14,740,582

13,956,510

Preferred stock:

Authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000

-

-

Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized

74,804,431 and 72,841,379 shares issued at

March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

124,682

121,426

Capital surplus

1,109,387

1,052,262

Retained earnings

861,905

840,777

Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost

926,727 and 931,030 shares at

March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

(18,839)

(18,974)

Deferred compensation trust

18,839

18,974

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(121,297)

(140,505)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,974,677

1,873,960

Noncontrolling interest

15,218

14,797

TOTAL EQUITY

1,989,895

1,888,757

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

16,730,477

$

15,845,267

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TowneBank published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 15:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
