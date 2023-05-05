TowneBank : Form 10-Q~Quarterly Report

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
Item 1.
Item 2.
Item 3. Item 4.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part I. Financial Information
Financial Statements
Glossary of Acronyms and Defined Terms
3
Consolidated Balance Sheets
5
March 31, 2023 (unaudited)
December 31, 2022 (audited)
Consolidated Statements of Income
6
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
7
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
8
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Equity
9
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (unaudited)
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)
10
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations
48
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
70
Controls and Procedures
72
Part II. Other Information
Item 1.
Legal Proceedings
73
Item 1A.
Risk Factors
73
Item 2.
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
73
Item 3.
Defaults Upon Senior Securities
73
Item 4.
Mine Safety Disclosures
73
Item 5.
Other Information
73
Item 6.
Exhibits
73
GLOSSARY OF ACRONYMS AND DEFINED TERMS
As used in this report, the terms "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to TowneBank and our consolidated subsidiaries. The following acronyms and defined terms are used in various sections of this Form 10-Q, including the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Item 1 and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in Item 2 of this Form 10-Q.
ACL
Allowance for Credit Loss
AFS
Available-for-Sale
ALCO
Asset/Liability Management Committee
AMERIBOR
American Interbank Offered Rate
AOCI
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
ASC
Accounting Standard Codification
ASU
Accounting Standards Update
Basel III
Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's Capital Guidelines for U.S. Banks
BOLI
Bank-Owned Life Insurance
bp
Basis Points
BSA
Bank Secrecy Act
CDA
Collateral-Dependent Asset
CECL
Current Expected Credit Loss
CRE
Commercial Real Estate
EAD
Exposure at Default
ECL
Expected Credit Loss
EPS
Earnings Per Share
FASB
Financial Accounting Standards Board
Farmers
Farmers Bankshares Inc.
Farmers Bank
Farmers Bank, Windsor, Virginia
FDIC
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
Federal Reserve
Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
FHLB
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta
FHLMC
The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
FNMA
The Federal National Mortgage Association
FOMC
Federal Reserve Open Market Committee
FRB - Richmond
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
GAAP
Accounting Principles Generally Accepted in the United States of America
GNMA
Government National Mortgage Association
GSE
Government Sponsored Enterprise
HELOC
Residential Home Equity Lines of Credit
HTM
Held-to-Maturity
LGD
Loss Given Default
LHFS
Loans Held for Sale
LIBOR
London InterBank Offered Rate
LIHTC
Low Income Housing Tax Credits
MBS
Mortgage-backed Security
3
N/M
Not Meaningful
OCI
Other Comprehensive Income
OIS
Overnight Index Swap
OREO
Other Real Estate Owned
PCD
Purchased Credit Deteriorated
PD
Probability of Default
REPO
Retail Repurchase Agreement
ROA
Return on Average Assets
ROE
Return on Average Equity
SBA
U.S. Small Business Administration
SCC
Virginia State Corporation Commission
SEC
Securities and Exchange Commission
SERP
Supplemental Executive Retirement Plan
SOFR
Secured Overnight Financing Rate
TBA
To Be Announced
TE
Taxable Equivalent
TWM
Towne Wealth Management
U.S.
United States
VIE
Variable Interest Entity
4
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
ASSETS
(unaudited)
(audited)
Cash and due from banks
$
97,502
$
55,381
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond
1,040,112
1,000,205
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions
104,924
97,244
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
1,242,538
1,152,830
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,245,344 and $2,033,040, and
allowance for credit losses of $1,150 and $1,086 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022,
2,078,483
1,840,902
respectively)
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $524,600 and $518,993 at March 31, 2023
548,226
548,475
and December 31, 2022, respectively)
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(88)
(83)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
548,138
548,392
Other equity securities
13,341
6,424
FHLB stock
29,837
9,617
Total Securities
2,669,799
2,405,335
Mortgage loans held for sale
157,161
102,339
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs:
11,173,785
10,794,602
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
(120,002)
(110,816)
Net Loans
11,053,783
10,683,786
Premises and equipment, net
321,944
304,802
Goodwill
477,234
458,482
Other intangible assets, net
73,238
43,163
BOLI
271,704
258,069
Other assets
463,076
436,461
TOTAL ASSETS
$
16,730,477
$
15,845,267
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
5,069,363
$
5,265,186
Interest-bearing:
Demand and money market accounts
6,284,184
6,185,075
Savings
389,173
374,987
Certificates of deposit
1,855,411
1,468,975
Total Deposits
13,598,131
13,294,223
Advances from the FHLB
504,497
29,674
Subordinated debt, net
255,151
247,420
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings
46,602
40,918
Total Borrowings
806,250
318,012
Other liabilities
336,201
344,275
TOTAL LIABILITIES
14,740,582
13,956,510
Preferred stock:
Authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000
-
-
Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized
74,804,431 and 72,841,379 shares issued at
March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
124,682
121,426
Capital surplus
1,109,387
1,052,262
Retained earnings
861,905
840,777
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost
926,727 and 931,030 shares at
March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
(18,839)
(18,974)
Deferred compensation trust
18,839
18,974
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(121,297)
(140,505)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,974,677
1,873,960
Noncontrolling interest
15,218
14,797
TOTAL EQUITY
1,989,895
1,888,757
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
16,730,477
$
15,845,267
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
5
