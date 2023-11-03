FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
ASSETS
(unaudited)
(audited)
Cash and due from banks
$
83,949
$
55,381
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond
1,029,276
1,000,205
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions
102,527
97,244
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
1,215,752
1,152,830
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,203,314 and $2,033,040, and
allowance for credit losses of $1,343 and $1,086 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022,
1,963,453
1,840,902
respectively)
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $524,431 and $518,993 at September 30,
547,854
548,475
2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(85)
(83)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
547,769
548,392
Other equity securities
14,062
6,424
FHLB stock
16,634
9,617
Total Securities
2,541,918
2,405,335
Mortgage loans held for sale
188,048
102,339
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs
11,172,971
10,794,602
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
(125,159)
(110,816)
Net Loans
11,047,812
10,683,786
Premises and equipment, net
335,522
304,802
Goodwill
456,684
458,482
Other intangible assets, net
67,496
43,163
BOLI
275,240
258,069
Other assets
551,884
436,461
TOTAL ASSETS
$
16,680,356
$
15,845,267
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
4,444,861
$
5,265,186
Interest-bearing:
Demand and money market accounts
6,764,415
6,185,075
Savings
350,031
374,987
Certificates of deposit
2,321,498
1,468,975
Total Deposits
13,880,805
13,294,223
Advances from the FHLB
104,139
29,674
Subordinated debt, net
255,580
247,420
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings
47,315
40,918
Total Borrowings
407,034
318,012
Other liabilities
408,305
344,275
TOTAL LIABILITIES
14,696,144
13,956,510
Preferred stock:
Authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000
-
-
Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized
74,887,083 and 72,841,379 shares issued at
September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
124,837
121,426
Capital surplus
1,111,152
1,052,262
Retained earnings
911,042
840,777
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost
1,001,376 and 931,030 shares at
September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
(20,740)
(18,974)
Deferred compensation trust
20,740
18,974
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(179,043)
(140,505)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,967,988
1,873,960
Noncontrolling interest
16,224
14,797
TOTAL EQUITY
1,984,212
1,888,757
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
16,680,356
$
15,845,267
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
5
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans, including fees
$
143,605
$
111,590
$
415,351
$
307,595
Investment securities
20,292
13,979
57,519
35,913
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold
15,031
9,509
40,168
15,472
Mortgage loans held for sale
3,928
2,446
8,079
7,038
Total interest income
182,856
137,524
521,117
366,018
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
64,171
10,230
146,776
20,696
Advances from the FHLB
3,438
83
16,838
261
Subordinated debt, net
2,245
3,117
6,650
12,328
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings
(56)
56
806
151
Total interest expense
69,798
13,486
171,070
33,436
Net interest income
113,058
124,038
350,047
332,582
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
1,007
3,925
16,232
2,532
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
112,051
120,113
333,815
330,050
NONINTEREST INCOME:
Residential mortgage banking income, net
10,648
11,968
31,380
39,782
Insurance commissions and other income, net
23,777
19,435
69,098
58,255
Property management income, net
12,800
9,891
40,433
36,489
Real estate brokerage income, net
(63)
2,932
3,562
8,899
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,802
2,455
8,671
7,474
Credit card merchant fees, net
2,006
1,658
5,232
4,940
BOLI
1,814
1,585
5,196
5,155
Gain on sale of equity investments
554
-
9,386
-
Other income
5,468
5,274
15,570
18,052
Total noninterest income
59,806
55,198
188,528
179,046
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
67,258
65,463
204,124
194,318
Occupancy
9,027
8,748
27,579
25,417
Furniture and equipment
4,100
3,764
12,733
11,097
Amortization - intangibles
3,610
2,644
10,744
8,145
Software expense
6,130
4,594
17,922
13,848
Data processing
4,140
3,628
11,504
10,778
Professional fees
2,770
2,627
8,948
6,416
Advertising and marketing
3,653
4,290
12,012
12,508
Other expenses
17,014
16,276
61,762
47,612
Total noninterest expense
117,702
112,034
367,328
330,139
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest
54,155
63,277
155,015
178,957
Provision for income tax expense
9,410
12,606
28,424
34,983
Net income
$
44,745
$
50,671
$
126,591
$
143,974
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
117
(502)
(1,680)
(1,672)
Net income attributable to TowneBank
$
44,862
$
50,169
$
124,911
$
142,302
Per common share information
Basic earnings
$
0.60
$
0.69
$
1.67
$
1.96
Diluted earnings
$
0.60
$
0.69
$
1.67
$
1.96
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
6
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income
$
44,745
$
50,671
$
126,591
$
143,974
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Unrealized gains (losses) on securities
Unrealized holding gains (losses) arising during the period
(42,539)
(79,424)
(47,466)
(217,376)
Tax effect
9,414
17,621
10,504
48,257
Net unrealized gains (losses)
(33,125)
(61,803)
(36,962)
(169,119)
Pension and postretirement benefit plans
Prior service costs
(330)
-
(991)
-
Tax effect
73
-
219
-
Actuarial gain (loss)
28
21
84
62
Tax effect
(6)
(5)
(18)
(14)
Amortization of prior service costs
208
193
624
577
Tax effect
(46)
(43)
(138)
(128)
Amortization of net actuarial (gain) loss
(581)
19
(1,742)
57
Tax effect
128
(4)
386
(12)
Change in retirement plans, net of tax
(526)
181
(1,576)
542
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(33,651)
(61,622)
(38,538)
(168,577)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
11,094
$
(10,951)
$
88,053
$
(24,603)
Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest
117
(502)
(1,680)
(1,672)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to TowneBank
$
11,211
$
(11,453)
$
86,373
$
(26,275)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
7
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
2023
2022
Net income
$
126,591
$
143,974
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used for operating activities:
Net amortization of securities
5,203
9,242
Depreciation, amortization, and other intangible amortization
25,715
21,541
Amortization of debt issuance costs
464
709
Provision for credit losses
16,232
2,532
BOLI
(5,196)
(4,252)
Deferred income tax expense
1,962
561
Share-based compensation expense
5,142
1,479
Originations of mortgage loans held for sale
(1,594,553)
(2,404,043)
Proceeds from sales of mortgage loans held for sale
1,553,493
2,661,482
Gain on sales of mortgage loans held for sale
(44,649)
(64,160)
Gain on sale of BHHS Towne Realty
(8,833)
-
Gain on sale and write-down of foreclosed assets
(206)
(596)
Changes in:
Interest receivable
(6,555)
(7,933)
Other assets
2,773
(9,285)
Interest payable
10,061
(2,818)
Other liabilities
30,441
(11,021)
Net cash from operating activities
118,085
337,412
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of available-for-sale securities
(41,490)
(433,236)
Purchase of held-to-maturity securities
-
(396,059)
Purchase of other securities
(1,042)
-
Net change in FHLB stock
(7,017)
3,671
Proceeds from maturities, calls, and prepayments of available-for-sale securities
104,054
122,401
Proceeds from maturities, calls, and prepayments of held-to-maturity securities
397
898
Proceeds from maturities, calls, and prepayments of other securities
-
399
Net increase in loans
(105,080)
(1,054,547)
Net change in investment in LIHTC
(63,797)
(36,633)
Purchase of premises and equipment
(37,301)
(38,089)
Proceeds from sales of premises and equipment
1,106
587
Proceeds from sales of foreclosed assets
5,508
6,323
Proceeds from BOLI
-
903
Investment from noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
506
-
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
17,776
-
Net cash used for investing activities
(126,380)
(1,823,382)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Net change in deposit accounts
72,010
(161,564)
Net change in short-term borrowings
55,641
(33,577)
Repayment of long-term borrowings
(1,058)
(125,572)
Proceeds from issuance of subordinated debt, net of issuance cost
-
246,904
Redemption of subordinated debt
-
(250,000)
Distribution of noncontrolling interest
(759)
(1,608)
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
(1,947)
-
Cash dividends paid
(52,670)
(46,030)
Net cash from (used for) financing activities
71,217
(371,447)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
62,922
(1,857,417)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
1,152,830
3,296,636
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
1,215,752
$
1,439,219
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
161,008
$
36,255
Cash paid for income taxes
$
9,870
$
14,178
Noncash financing and investing activities:
Transfer from loans to foreclosed property
$
3,173
$
1,329
Net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities, net of tax
$
(36,962)
$
(169,119)
Common stock issued in connection with business acquisitions
$
59,604
$
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
8
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EQUITY
Common Stock
Accumulated
Deferred
Issued to
Non-
(Dollars in thousands, except per share
Common
Common
Capital
Retained
Deferred
Other
Compensation
Compensation
Comprehensive
controlling
Total
data)
Shares
Stock
Surplus
Earnings
Trust
Trust
Income (Loss)
Interests
Balance, January 1, 2023
72,841,379
$
121,426
$
1,052,262
$
840,777
$
18,974
$
(18,974)
$
(140,505)
$
14,797
$
1,888,757
Net income
-
-
-
38,333
-
-
-
145
38,478
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of
-
-
-
-
-
-
19,208
-
19,208
taxes
Cash dividends declared on common stock
-
-
-
(17,205)
-
-
-
-
(17,205)
($0.23 per share)
Investment of noncontrolling interest in
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
276
276
consolidated joint ventures
Directors' deferred compensation
-
-
-
-
(135)
135
-
-
-
Issuance of common stock - acquisitions
1,897,019
3,162
56,442
-
-
-
-
-
59,604
Issuance of common stock - stock
66,033
94
696
-
-
-
-
-
790
compensation plans
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
-
-
(13)
-
-
-
-
-
(13)
Balance, March 31, 2023
74,804,431
$
124,682
$
1,109,387
$
861,905
$
18,839
$
(18,839)
$
(121,297)
$
15,218
$
1,989,895
Net income
-
-
-
41,716
-
-
-
1,652
43,368
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of
-
-
-
-
-
-
(24,095)
-
(24,095)
taxes
Cash dividends declared on common stock
-
-
-
(18,720)
-
-
-
-
(18,720)
($0.25 per share)
Investment of noncontrolling interest in
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
193
193
consolidated joint ventures
Directors' deferred compensation
-
-
-
-
1,295
(1,295)
-
-
-
Distribution of interests in joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(404)
(404)
Issuance of common stock - stock
73,812
123
2,073
-
-
-
-
-
2,196
compensation plans
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
-
-
(1,934)
-
-
-
-
-
(1,934)
Balance, June 30, 2023
74,878,243
$
124,805
$
1,109,526
$
884,901
$
20,134
$
(20,134)
$
(145,392)
$
16,659
$
1,990,499
Net income
-
-
-
44,862
-
-
-
(117)
44,745
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of
-
-
-
-
-
-
(33,651)
-
(33,651)
taxes
Cash dividends declared on common stock
-
-
-
(18,721)
-
-
-
-
(18,721)
($0.25 per share)
Investment of noncontrolling interest in
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
37
37
consolidated joint ventures
Directors' deferred compensation
-
-
-
-
606
(606)
-
-
-
Distribution of interests in joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(355)
(355)
Issuance of common stock - stock
8,840
32
1,626
-
-
-
-
-
1,658
compensation plans
Balance, September 30, 2023
74,887,083
$
124,837
$
1,111,152
$
911,042
$
20,740
$
(20,740)
$
(179,043)
$
16,224
$
1,984,212
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
9
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EQUITY
Common Stock
Accumulated
Deferred
Issued to
Non-
(Dollars in thousands, except per share
Common
Common
Capital
Retained
Deferred
Other
Compensation
Compensation
Comprehensive
controlling
Total
data)
Shares
Stock
Surplus
Earnings
Trust
Trust
Loss
Interests
Balance, January 1, 2022
72,683,985
$
121,164
$
1,050,948
$
716,605
$
18,257
$
(18,257)
$
10,597
$
16,860
$
1,916,174
Net income
-
-
-
45,586
-
-
-
664
46,250
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of
-
-
-
-
-
-
(67,309)
-
(67,309)
taxes
Cash dividends declared on common stock
-
-
-
(14,577)
-
-
-
-
(14,577)
($0.20 per share)
Directors' deferred compensation
-
-
-
-
66
(66)
-
-
-
Distribution of interests in joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(284)
(284)
Issuance of common stock - stock
40,290
67
(561)
-
-
-
-
-
(494)
compensation plans
Balance, March 31, 2022
72,724,275
$
121,231
$
1,050,387
$
747,614
$
18,323
$
(18,323)
$
(56,712)
$
17,240
$
1,879,760
Net income
-
-
-
46,547
-
-
-
507
47,054
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of
-
-
-
-
-
-
(39,646)
-
(39,646)
taxes
Cash dividends declared on common stock
-
-
-
(16,731)
-
-
-
-
(16,731)
($0.23 per share)
Directors' deferred compensation
-
-
-
-
1,026
(1,026)
-
-
-
Distribution of interests in joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(935)
(935)
Issuance of common stock - stock
20,099
34
997
-
-
-
-
-
1,031
compensation plans
Balance, June 30, 2022
72,744,374
$
121,265
$
1,051,384
$
777,430
$
19,349
$
(19,349)
$
(96,358)
$
16,812
$
1,870,533
Net income
-
-
-
50,169
-
-
-
502
50,671
Other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
(61,622)
-
(61,622)
Cash dividends declared on common stock
-
-
-
(16,754)
-
-
-
-
(16,754)
($0.23 per share)
Directors' deferred compensation
-
-
-
-
(487)
487
-
-
-
Distribution of interests in joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(390)
(390)
Issuance of common stock - stock
94,917
158
990
-
-
-
-
-
1,148
compensation plans
Balance, September 30, 2022
72,839,291
$
121,423
$
1,052,374
$
810,845
$
18,862
$
(18,862)
$
(157,980)
$
16,924
$
1,843,586
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
10
