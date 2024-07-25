Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 19, 2024
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Virginia
35095
54-1910608
(State or other jurisdiction
(FDIC Insurance Cert. No.)
(IRS Employer
of incorporation)
Identification No.)
5716 High Street
Portsmouth, Virginia
23703
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code): (757) 638-7500
No change
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $1.667 per share
TOWN
The Nasdaq Global Select Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On July 19, 2024, Dwight C. Schaubach notified TowneBank of his intent to resign as a member of the Board of Directors of TowneBank, effective as of July 31, 2024, and to continue to serve thereafter in an emeritus role. Mr. Schaubach, who has served on the Board of Directors since 2016, is not resigning from the Board due to any disagreement with TowneBank on any matter relating to its operations, policies, or practices. Mr. Schaubach expressed his continued support of the Board, the management team, and TowneBank.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
TowneBank
(Registrant)
Date: July 25, 2024
By: /s/ William B. Littreal
William B. Littreal
Senior Executive Vice President
and Chief Financial Officer
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
TowneBank published this content on
25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
25 July 2024 18:39:09 UTC.
TowneBank is engaged in offering retail and commercial banking services to various markets in Virginia and North Carolina. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty and Insurance. The Banking segment provides loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. It also provides commercial mortgage brokerage services and a variety of investment and asset management services. The Realty segment offers residential real estate services, mortgage loans, resort property management, and residential and commercial title insurance. The Insurance segment provides a full line of commercial and consumer insurance products and financial services, as well as employee benefit services. It operates over 45 banking offices (eight of which operate as Farmers Bank, a division of TowneBank) throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina. Its subsidiaries include Towne Investments, LLC, TowneBank Heritage Forest, LLC and others.