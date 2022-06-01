Log in
TOWNEBANK

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/01 02:53:40 pm EDT
29.25 USD   -0.78%
TowneBank : Investor Presentation - First Quarter 2022
INSIDER SELL : Lear
TowneBank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
TowneBank : Investor Presentation - First Quarter 2022

06/01/2022 | 02:42pm EDT
Investor Presentation

1st Quarter 2022

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking:

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired may be greater than expected; expected cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this presentation, see the "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022, and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This presentation contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one

leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank's core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

2

TowneBank at a Glance

#1

9

Ranked on

Years

Consecutive

Deposit Market

Best Banks

22

Earnings Growth

Share in Hampton

List3

Roads

Revenue1

Total Assets

Total Deposits

$16.7B

$13.8B

$165M

NIM (FTE)1

ROAA 1

ROTCE 1

2.69%

1.13%

14.08%

Banking

Realty

Insurance

  1. Results for the quarter ending March 31, 2022
  2. TowneBank operates in the top two most attractive/favorable markets for business according to CNBC's America's Top States for Business 2021 survey.
  3. © 2022, Forbes Media LLC. Used with permission.

3

TowneBank Overview

  • Founded in 1999, TowneBank (NASDAQ: TOWN) is a Virginia chartered bank with over 40 offices in Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, and Northeastern and Central North Carolina
  • Diversified revenue streams across three distinct segments:

Banking:Core commercial competency (65% of MRQ revenue)

Realty:Strong mortgage platform (24% of MRQ revenue)

Insurance:Wide array of insurance products (11% of MRQ revenue)

  • Viewed as a "best-in-class" Virginia franchise operating in some of the best markets in the United States
  • Experienced and well-regarded management team has the bank positioned for ongoing success
  • Throughout the bank's history, TOWN has consistently shown the ability to create value both organically and inorganically

The Towne Model

Superior

Local

Shareholder

Decision

Value

Super Community

Making

Bank Model

(No Holding Company)

Extraordinary

Invested

Member

Insider

Experiences

Ownership

Culture

(8.5%)

of Caring

Commitment to

Embracing Diverse

Community Service

Talents, Perspectives

& Engagement

& Experiences

4

Consistent Earnings Growth

$250M

$200M

28.0%

compounded annual

growth rate for the past

21 years

$150M

$100M

$133.8 $138.8

$87.7

$62.4 $67.3

$215.4

$145.5

$50M

$37.9

$41.8

$42.2

$45.6

$21.8

$23.3

$23.9

$26.8

$30.3

$33.3

$17.7

$11.3

$2.6

$5.5

$6.6

$1.2

$M

2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 1Q22

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TowneBank published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 18:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOWNEBANK
