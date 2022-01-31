Log in
TOWNEBANK : Investor Presentation - Fourth Quarter 2021
PU
01/27TowneBank Posts Lower Q4 Earnings, Revenue; CEO J. Morgan Davis to Retire
MT
01/27TOWNEBANK : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
TowneBank : Investor Presentation - Fourth Quarter 2021

01/31/2022 | 08:40am EST
Investor Presentation

JANUARY 2022

FIXED INCOME INVESTOR CALLS

Cautionary Statements

No Offer or Solicitation:

This presentation is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of TowneBank. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities of any such jurisdiction. Any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of TowneBank will be made only pursuant to a final offering circular.

Forward Looking:

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; changes in

the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired may be greater than expected; expected cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this presentation, see the "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021, and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This presentation contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank's core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non- GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

2

Who is TowneBank?

The Towne Model

• Founded in 1999, TowneBank (NASDAQ: TOWN) is a Virginia chartered

bank with over 40 offices in Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, and

Northeastern and Central North Carolina

• Diversified revenue streams across three distinct segments:

Superior

Local

Banking:Core commercial competency (64% of MRQ revenue)

Shareholder

Decision

Value

Super Community

Making

Realty:Strong mortgage platform (26% of MRQ revenue)

Bank Model

Insurance:Wide array of insurance products (10% of MRQ revenue)

• Viewed as a "best-in-class" Virginia franchise operating in some of the best

(No Holding Company)

markets in the United States

  • Experienced and well-regarded management team has the bank positioned

Extraordinary

Invested

for ongoing success

Member

Insider

Throughout the bank's history, TOWN has consistently shown the ability to

Experiences

Ownership

create value both organically and inorganically

Culture

(8.5%)

of Caring

Total Assets

Total Deposits

Commitment to

Embracing Diverse

$15.8B

$13.0B

NIM (FTE)

ROAA

ROTCE

Community Service

Talents, Perspectives

2.78%

1.27%

15.27%

& Engagement

& Experiences

*Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021

** TowneBank operates in the top two most attractive/favorable markets for business according to CNBC's America's Top States for Business 2021 survey

21Years

Consecutive

Earnings Growth

#1

Deposit Market

Share in Hampton

Roads

16

Ranked on

Best Banks List

3

Consistent Earnings Growth

$200M

$180M

$160M

$140M

$120M

$100M

$80M

$60M

$40M

$20M

$M

18.3%

compounded annual

$145.5

growth rate for the past

$133.8

$138.8

8 years

(FY2012 - FY2020)

$87.7

$62.4

$67.3

$37.9

$41.8

$42.2

$175.2

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

3Q21*

* YTD Results

4

Our Bank Reach

Average Branch Size

$305M

Virginia

North Carolina

Chesapeake

Camden

Chesterfield

Cary

Glen Allen

Charlotte

Hampton

Duck

Mechanicsville

Grandy

Newport News

Greenville

Norfolk

Greensboro

Portsmouth

Moyock

Richmond

Nags Head

Suffolk

Raleigh

Virginia Beach

Southern Shores

Williamsburg

York County

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TowneBank published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 13:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
