  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Townsquare Media, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TSQ   US8922311019

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

(TSQ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-13 pm EDT
8.660 USD   +0.23%
TOWNSQUARE ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

07/13/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
PURCHASE, N.Y., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare" or the "Company") announced today that it will release second quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The Company will host a conference call to discuss certain second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call dial-in number is 1-877-407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) and the confirmation code is 13731436. A live webcast of the conference call as well as the press release disclosing the Company's results will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through August 9, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13731436. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.
Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 27,850 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 330 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data, and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 356 local terrestrial radio stations in 74 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

Investor Relations
Claire Yenicay     
(203) 900-5555
investors@townsquaremedia.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/townsquare-announces-conference-call-to-discuss-second-quarter-2022-results-301586219.html

SOURCE Townsquare Media, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
