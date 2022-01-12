Log in
TOWNSQUARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SIDOTI VIRTUAL SMALL CAP CONFERENCE

01/12/2022 | 02:04pm EST
PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare," or "our") announced today that Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, and Stuart Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 and Thursday, January 20, 2022. Management's presentation is scheduled to begin at approximately 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the equity investor relations page of Townsquare's website at http://www.townsquaremedia.com and on Sidoti's presentation portal at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9x_eEiQTT1Og6xbScza2Wg.

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. Investors interested in meeting with management should contact their Sidoti & Company representative at conference@sidoti.com or request to complete registration at https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_78059/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=SIDOTI_INVESTOR.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.
Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing websites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 25,950 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

Investor Relations
Claire Yenicay
(203) 900-5555
investors@townsquaremedia.com

