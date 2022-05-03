Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Townsquare Media, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSQ   US8922311019

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

(TSQ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/03 03:42:31 pm EDT
11.13 USD   +2.02%
03:31pTownsquare to participate in upcoming investor conferences
PR
04/11Townsquare announces conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 results; presenting at an upcoming investor conference
PR
03/24Townsquare Media to Acquire Cherry Creek Broadcasting for $18.8 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TOWNSQUARE TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

05/03/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare," or the "Company") announced today that Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, and Stuart Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Sidoti's Virtual Investor Conference
Management will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 and Thursday, May 12, 2022. Management's presentation is scheduled to begin at approximately 3:15 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations page of Townsquare's website at www.townsquaremedia.com and on Sidoti's presentation portal at:
https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E5lA2UjSQBOHfgKdXJZgUQ.

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. Investors interested in meeting with management should contact their Sidoti & Company representative at conference@sidoti.com or request to complete their registration at https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_81401/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=SIDOTI_INVESTOR.

Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference
Management will participate in the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings. 

About Townsquare Media, Inc.
Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 26,800 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 330 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data, and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 321 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

Investor Relations
Claire Yenicay
(203) 900-5555
investors@townsquaremedia.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/townsquare-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301538915.html

SOURCE Townsquare Media, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.
03:31pTownsquare to participate in upcoming investor conferences
PR
04/11Townsquare announces conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 results; presenting ..
PR
03/24Townsquare Media to Acquire Cherry Creek Broadcasting for $18.8 Million
MT
03/24Townsquare acquiring local media assets from cherry creek
PR
03/24Townsquare Media, Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire 35 Radio Stations in Nine M..
CI
03/16TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
03/10TOWNSQUARE MEDIA : REPORTS ALL-TIME HIGH ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $105M IN 2021 (103% of 2019) A..
PU
03/10TRANSCRIPT : Townsquare Media, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2022
CI
03/10Townsquare Media Posts Flat Q4 Adjusted Earnings; Revenue Ticks Up; Issues Q1, FY'22 Re..
MT
03/10TOWNSQUARE : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.
More recommendations