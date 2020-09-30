Log in
Townsquare Media : To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/30/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today that Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, and Stuart Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

  • The Deutsche Bank Virtual Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. 
  • The Guggenheim Virtual Broadcasting Symposium on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.
Townsquare is a radio, digital media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the U.S. Our assets include 321 radio stations and more than 330 local websites in 67 U.S. markets, a digital marketing solutions company (Townsquare Interactive) serving approximately 20,750 small to medium sized businesses, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform (Townsquare Ignite) and numerous local live events each year. Our brands include local media assets such as WYRK, KLAQ, K2 and NJ101.5; iconic local and regional events such as WYRK's Taste of Country, the Boise Music Festival, the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival and Taste of Fort Collins; and leading tastemaker music and entertainment websites such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

Investor Relations
Claire Yenicay
(203) 900-5555
investors@townsquaremedia.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/townsquare-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301142302.html

SOURCE Townsquare Media, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
