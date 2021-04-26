Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Townsquare Media, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSQ

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

(TSQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Townsquare Media : Announces Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter 2021 Results; Participating In An Upcoming Investor Conference

04/26/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
PURCHASE, N.Y., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare," the "Company," or "we") announced today the date for the release of its first quarter 2021 financial results and its participation in an upcoming investor conference.

First Quarter 2021 Results

Townsquare will release first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Monday, May 10, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss certain first quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call dial-in number is 1-877-407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) and the confirmation code is 13719031. A live webcast of the conference call as well as the press release disclosing the Company's results will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through May 17, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13719031. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website.

Upcoming Investor Conference

On Thursday, May 27, 2021, Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, and Stuart Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference. Townsquare will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.
Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing web sites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 22,750 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.comWJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

