Townsquare Media : Names Mary Fork As Market President/CRO For Southwest Michigan

06/15/2021 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fork to Oversee Both Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Markets to Execute 'Digital First' Strategy

Kalamazoo, MI - June 15, 2021 - Townsquare Media Inc. announced today that Mary Fork has been appointed as Market President/Chief Revenue Officer for Southwest Michigan, leading its 'Digital First' strategy and driving strategic multi-platform sales and content initiatives across the region, which includes Kalamazoo and Battle Creek. Mary spent nearly the last decade leading teams for Comcast/Effective throughout Southeast Michigan. She will report to Townsquare Senior Vice President Todd Lawley.

From the first time I spoke to Mary it was clear that the ability to coach, lead and execute a multi-platform strategy is in her DNA. She possesses a unique skill set that will allow her to bring our world class set of digital and local broadcast solutions to the market with the mission of making Townsquare Kalamazoo/Battle Creek the #1 local media company in Southwest Michigan,' commented Mr. Lawley.

I am beyond excited to be returning home to Southwest Michigan and joining the Townsquare Media family. What compelled me to join Townsquare is not only the full-service digital marketing capabilities and incredible local media brands, but the way Townsquare goes to market and its Digital First strategy. I was completely impressed when I saw how Townsquare's campaigns have full transparency, true optimization and industry leading attribution. With the unmatched product power and campaign management integrity of Townsquare, I knew I needed to join this winning team,' said Ms. Fork.

Townsquare COO - Local Media, Erik Hellum added, 'I have been very impressed with Mary's experience, multi-platform knowledge, passion and positivity. She is excited to make Kalamazoo and Southwestern Michigan her home, and work with our talented Townsquare team to do great things.'

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing web sites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 23,600 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

Contact:
Todd Lawley
Townsquare Media, Inc.
todd.lawley@townsquaremedia.com
972-987-6192

Disclaimer

Townsquare Media Inc. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 12:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
