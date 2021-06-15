Townsquare Media : Names Mary Fork As Market President/CRO For Southwest Michigan

Fork to Oversee Both Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Markets to Execute 'Digital First' Strategy

Kalamazoo, MI - June 15, 2021 - Townsquare Media Inc. announced today that Mary Fork has been appointed as Market President/Chief Revenue Officer for Southwest Michigan, leading its 'Digital First' strategy and driving strategic multi-platform sales and content initiatives across the region, which includes Kalamazoo and Battle Creek. Mary spent nearly the last decade leading teams for Comcast/Effective throughout Southeast Michigan. She will report to Townsquare Senior Vice President Todd Lawley.

From the first time I spoke to Mary it was clear that the ability to coach, lead and execute a multi-platform strategy is in her DNA. She possesses a unique skill set that will allow her to bring our world class set of digital and local broadcast solutions to the market with the mission of making Townsquare Kalamazoo/Battle Creek the #1 local media company in Southwest Michigan,' commented Mr. Lawley.

I am beyond excited to be returning home to Southwest Michigan and joining the Townsquare Media family. What compelled me to join Townsquare is not only the full-service digital marketing capabilities and incredible local media brands, but the way Townsquare goes to market and its Digital First strategy. I was completely impressed when I saw how Townsquare's campaigns have full transparency, true optimization and industry leading attribution. With the unmatched product power and campaign management integrity of Townsquare, I knew I needed to join this winning team,' said Ms. Fork.

Townsquare COO - Local Media, Erik Hellum added, 'I have been very impressed with Mary's experience, multi-platform knowledge, passion and positivity. She is excited to make Kalamazoo and Southwestern Michigan her home, and work with our talented Townsquare team to do great things.'

