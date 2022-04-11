Toxotis Investments Public : Transfer of the titles of Toxotis Investments Public Ltd from Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market (Regulated Market)

ANNOUNCEMENT

Transfer of the titles of Toxotis Investments Public Ltd from the Surveillance

Market to the Alternative Market (Regulated Market)

The Cyprus Stock Exchange announces the transfer of the titles of Toxotis Investments Public Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market of the CSE as the reasons for the transfer of its titles no longer apply following the issue and publication of its pending financial results. This decision was reached pursuant to Paragraph 2.2.5 of RAA 379/2014 (as amended).

Moreover, it is noted that the Company's titles will continue to appear with the (Σ) marking on the daily price bulletins and the trading boards due to the "Material Uncertainty" noted by the Independent Auditor in the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31/12/2020. This decision was reached pursuant to the provisions of Paragraph 2.2.6(b) of RAA 379/2014 (as amended).

It is clarified that the Council will remove the (Σ) marking from the daily price bulletins and the trading boards of the CSE on the company's titles once it establishes that the reasons that led to the appearance of the marking no longer apply.

The Company's titles will trade on the Alternative Market as of Wednesday, 13 April 2022.

Nicosia, 11 April 2022