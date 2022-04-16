Log in
    538607   INE457P01020

TOYAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(538607)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-12
12.79 INR   +4.92%
12.79 INR   +4.92%
04/12TOYAM INDUSTRIES : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
PU
04/07Toyam Industries Allots 35 Million Shares on Conversion of Warrants
MT
04/07Toyam Industries Limited agreed to acquire Rajwada Cricket League.
CI
Toyam Industries : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015

04/16/2022 | 03:24am EDT
Toyam Industries Limited (TOYAMIND)
Broadcast Date And Time : 16/04/2022 12:40:10
Announcement : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015
Description :

Toyam Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Toyam Industries Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 07:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9,28 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net income 2021 3,35 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net cash 2021 1,35 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2021 177x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 333 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 28,6x
EV / Sales 2021 64,0x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 93,4%
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Ali Rajabali Budhwani Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Shamima Shaikh Chief Financial Officer
Abhishek Pokharna Secretary & Compliance Officer
Mayank Kathed Independent Non-Executive Director
Vaishali Narendra Rathod Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED211.19%57
BLACKROCK, INC.-24.84%104 413
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-10.41%85 568
UBS GROUP AG1.61%60 292
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-18.58%38 168
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-20.27%32 822