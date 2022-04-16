Toyam Industries : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015

Toyam Industries Limited (TOYAMIND)
B roadcast Date And Time : 16/04/2022 12:40:10 Announcement : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015 Description :
Toyam Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Attachment :
Disclaimer
Toyam Industries Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 07:23:02 UTC.