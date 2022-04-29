Toyam Industries : Intimation Of Board Meeting

Toyam Industries Limited (TOYAMIND) B roadcast Date And Time : 29/04/2022 17:51:07 Announcement : Intimation Of Board Meeting Description :

Toyam Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company to be held May 09, 2022, inter alia to transact the following Matters:

1. To discuss and consider Appointment of Mr. Amin Pathan as Executive Director cum Vice Chairman of the Company.

2. To discuss and consider Appointment of Independent Director of the Company.

3. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson.

Attachment :