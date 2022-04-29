Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Toyam Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    538607   INE457P01020

TOYAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(538607)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-27
17.90 INR   -4.99%
02:37pTOYAM INDUSTRIES : Intimation Of Board Meeting
PU
01:57pTOYAM INDUSTRIES : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
PU
04/22TOYAM INDUSTRIES : Outcome Of Board Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyam Industries : Intimation Of Board Meeting

04/29/2022 | 02:37pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toyam Industries Limited (TOYAMIND)B roadcast Date And Time : 29/04/2022 17:51:07 Announcement : Intimation Of Board Meeting Description :

Toyam Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company to be held May 09, 2022, inter alia to transact the following Matters:
1. To discuss and consider Appointment of Mr. Amin Pathan as Executive Director cum Vice Chairman of the Company.
2. To discuss and consider Appointment of Independent Director of the Company.
3. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Toyam Industries Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 13:36:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOYAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED
02:37pTOYAM INDUSTRIES : Intimation Of Board Meeting
PU
01:57pTOYAM INDUSTRIES : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
PU
04/22TOYAM INDUSTRIES : Outcome Of Board Meeting
PU
04/16TOYAM INDUSTRIES : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015
PU
04/12TOYAM INDUSTRIES : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
PU
04/08Toyam Industries Allots 35 Million Shares on Conversion of Warrants
MT
04/07Toyam Industries Signs Joint Venture Pact with Rajwada Cricket League
MT
04/07Toyam Industries Limited agreed to acquire Rajwada Cricket League.
CI
04/06TOYAM INDUSTRIES : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
PU
04/06Toyam Industries Limited Enters into 51% Joint Venture with Rajwada Cricket League
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9,28 M 0,12 M 0,10 M
Net income 2021 3,35 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net cash 2021 1,35 M 0,02 M 0,01 M
P/E ratio 2021 177x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 203 M 80,9 M 65,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 28,6x
EV / Sales 2021 64,0x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart TOYAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Toyam Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Ali Rajabali Budhwani Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Shamima Shaikh Chief Financial Officer
Abhishek Pokharna Secretary & Compliance Officer
Mayank Kathed Independent Non-Executive Director
Vaishali Narendra Rathod Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED335.52%85
BLACKROCK, INC.-28.90%98 769
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-13.47%80 738
UBS GROUP AG0.97%57 207
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.17%35 107
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-9.53%30 047