Toyam Industries : Outcome Of Board Meeting

Toyam Industries Limited (TOYAMIND) Broadcast Date And Time : 22/04/2022 09:55:34 Announcement : Outcome Of Board Meeting

Toyam Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange a copy of the Outcome under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 of Preferential Allotment Committee Meeting held on April 21, 2022 for allotment of 52,00,000 Equity Shares pursuant to Conversion of 52,00,000 Equity Convertible Warrants on preferential basis.

