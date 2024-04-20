Date: 20th April, 2024

To,

The BSE Limited, The Metropolitian Stock Exchange of India Floor 25, P.J. Tower, Dalal Street, Limited, Mumbai-400001. Viobgyor Towers, 4th Floor, Plot No. C-62 G-Block, Opp. Tridennt Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400098.

SECURITY CODE: 538607, SECURITY ID: TOYAMSL

Subject: Compliance Certificate pursuant to Regulation 40(9) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024.

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to the above-mentioned subject, the Compliance Certificate pursuant to Regulation 40(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, given by Mr. Nitesh Chaudhary, Practicing Company Secretary (M. No. FCS-10010 & COP No. is 16275) is enclosed with this letter.

Further, you are requested to acknowledge and take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For Toyam Sports Limited

(Formerly known as Toyam Industries Limited)