Toyam Sports : Compliance Certificate pursuant to Regulation 40(9) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024
April 20, 2024 at 05:32 am EDT
Date: 20th April, 2024
To,
The BSE Limited,
The Metropolitian Stock Exchange of India
Floor 25, P.J. Tower, Dalal Street,
Limited,
Mumbai-400001.
Viobgyor Towers, 4th Floor, Plot No. C-62
G-Block, Opp. Tridennt Hotel,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai-
400098.
SECURITY CODE: 538607, SECURITY ID: TOYAMSL
Subject: Compliance Certificate pursuant to Regulation 40(9) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024.
Dear Sir/Madam,
With reference to the above-mentioned subject, the Compliance Certificate pursuant to Regulation 40(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, given by Mr. Nitesh Chaudhary, Practicing Company Secretary (M. No. FCS-10010 & COP No. is 16275) is enclosed with this letter.
Further, you are requested to acknowledge and take the same on record.
Toyam Sports Limited is engaged in sports production, promotion, and management. Kumite 1, the Company's flagship intellectual property, offers an integrated platform for mixed martial arts (MMA) enthusiasts. Its segments include Sports & Events Promotion Business and Finance Business. The Company, through its subsidiary, Pacific Star Sports Services LLC, owns league rights in countries, such as Kenya, Mauritius, and Greece across formats like T10 and T20, domestically and internationally. On the MMA space, the Company has conducted Kumite-1 League. Its reality TV show is Kumite-1 Warrior Hunt. The Company provides a range of sports accessories under the K1 L brand available on all e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon, Flipkart, and various others. The Company's products include K1L_Hand Wraps (2.5 Meter), K1L Full FACE HEADGUARD (Large) and K1L Pro Mouth Guards (Small, Blue). It also aims to address athlete mental wellbeing via its stake ownership in Bhakti World Radio.