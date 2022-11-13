Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Toyam Sports Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    538607   INE457P01020

TOYAM SPORTS LIMITED

(538607)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
12.04 INR   +0.92%
04:42pToyam Sports : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015
PU
11/11Toyam Industries Changes Name
MT
11/04Toyam Sports Limited Announces Resignation of Ashok Chhaganbhai Patel from Non-Executive Independent Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyam Sports : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015

11/13/2022 | 04:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toyam Sports Limited (TOYAMSL)B roadcast Date And Time : 11/11/2022 16:03:20 Announcement : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015 Description :

Toyam Sports Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Toyam Sports Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2022 21:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 24,3 M 0,30 M 0,30 M
Net income 2022 10,7 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
Net cash 2022 1,05 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
P/E ratio 2022 184x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 888 M 60,7 M 60,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 64,0x
EV / Sales 2022 80,4x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart TOYAM SPORTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Toyam Sports Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYAM SPORTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Ali Rajabali Budhwani Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Shamima Shaikh Chief Financial Officer
Abhishek Pokharna Secretary & Compliance Officer
Vaishali Narendra Rathod Independent Non-Executive Director
Shekhar Mennon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYAM SPORTS LIMITED192.94%61
BLACKROCK, INC.-15.38%116 364
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-18.76%73 050
UBS GROUP AG6.30%58 721
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.32%37 324
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.35%35 985