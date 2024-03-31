Date: 30th March, 2024

To, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001. To, The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited Vibgyor Towers, 4th floor, Plot No C 62, G - Block, Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai -400098

Scrip ID - TOYAMSL Scrip Code - 538607

Sub: Intimation of Closure of Trading Window

Dear Sir(s),

Pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (as amended from time to time) and Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report the trading by Designated persons, immediate relatives of Designated Persons and other Insiders, it is hereby informed that in view of finalization of accounts for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company shall remain closed for all the Directors/Promoters/Designated Persons and/or any person having contractual or fiduciary relation with the Company, with effect from, the 1st day of April, 2024 until 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024.

Accordingly, all designated Persons covered under the code have been advised no to trade in the shares of the Company during the aforesaid period of Closure of Trading Window.

Please take the same on your record and acknowledge the receipt of the same.

Thanking You.

Yours Faithfully,

For Toyam Sports Limited

(Formerly known as Toyam Industries Limited)

Abhishek Pokharna

Company Secretary