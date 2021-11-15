Toyo Denki Seizo K K : Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Toshihito Nakanishi, Operating Officer, General Manager, Management Planning Department
TEL: +81-3-5202-8122
Scheduled date of submission of quarterly financial report
:
October 14, 2021
Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments
:
-
Preparation of quarterly financial report supplemental explanatory materials
:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing
:
Yes
(Note: Amounts less than one million yen in financial statements and supplementary data are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 (June 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)
Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentage figures show year-on-year increase or decrease.)
Net sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income Attributable to
Owners of the Parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
1Q Fiscal 2021
6,752
(14.0)
(339)
-
(145)
-
114
(63.8)
1Q Fiscal 2020
7,848
(11.2)
169
-
265
-
315
245.9
(Note) Comprehensive income:
1Q Fiscal 2021
(75) million yen [-%]
1Q Fiscal 2020
(815) million yen [-%]
Net Income per Share
Diluted Net Income
per Share
Yen
Yen
1Q Fiscal 2021
12.76
-
1Q Fiscal 2020
35.24
-
Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Shareholders' Equity
Ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of August 31, 2021
51,800
23,664
45.7
As of May 31, 2021
51,967
24,008
46.2
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of August 31, 2021 23,664 million yen
As of May 31, 2021
24,008 million yen
2. Dividend Information
Annual Dividend
1Q
Interim
3Q
Fiscal Year-End
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal 2020
-
0.00
-
30.00
30.00
Fiscal 2021
-
Fiscal 2021
(Forecast)
-
-
30.00
30.00
(Note) 1.
Revisions to
the most recently announced dividend forecast: No
3. Consolidated Performance Forecast for Fiscal 2021 (June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)
(Percentage figures show year-on-year increase or decrease.)
Net Income
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Attributable to
Net Income
Owners of the
per Share
Parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
First 6 months
15,000
(10.3)
(100)
-
50
(85.9)
150
(66.8)
16.78
Full year
34,000
2.6
450
6.2
700
(7.6)
800
(18.2)
89.48
(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced performance forecast:
No
Notes:
Transfers of major subsidiaries during the period: No
(Transfers of specified subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation)
Newly included: - companies (name of the company)
Excluded: - companies (name of the company)
Application of special accounting practices for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statement: No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revisions to accounting standards and related practices: Yes
Any changes other than (a) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Restatement: No
(Note) For details, please refer to "(3) Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies)" in "2. Consolidated Financial Statements," on page 7.
Shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding as of the end of the period (including treasury stock):
Number of shares of treasury stock as of the end of the period:
Average number of shares for the period (fiscal year-to-date):
1Q Fiscal 2021
9,735,000 shares
Fiscal 2020
9,735,000 shares
1Q Fiscal 2021
794,248 shares
Fiscal 2020
794,128 shares
1Q Fiscal 2021
8,940,797 shares
1Q Fiscal 2020
8,941,537 shares
Quarterly financial reports are not subject to quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or audit firm.
Disclaimer concerning the proper use of business results forecasts and other relevant specific items (Note on forward-looking statements)
The forecasts for business results presented in this document are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of currently available information. Toyo Denki cautions readers that due to a variety of factors actual results may differ materially from forecasts. Please refer to "Explanation of Consolidated Performance Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" in the Accompanying Materials on page 3 for details relating to forecasts of operating results (available in Japanese only).
This report is an abridged translation of the Japanese summary consolidated business results, which has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted Japan, for reference purpose only.
Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021
Toyo Denki Seizo K.K. (6505)
2. Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal 2020
1Q Fiscal 2021
(As of May 31, 2021)
(As of August 31, 2021)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
3,964
4,387
Trade notes and accounts receivable
13,218
-
Trade notes, accounts receivable, and contract assets
-
13,222
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
901
869
Products and finished goods
514
631
Work in process
3,565
3,540
Raw materials and stored goods
2,821
2,706
Advances
7
19
Other accounts receivable
114
120
Other
196
253
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2)
(1)
Total current assets
25,300
25,748
Fixed assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
12,338
12,342
Accumulated depreciation
(5,928)
(6,031)
Buildings and structures, net
6,410
6,311
Machinery and equipment
8,397
8,390
Accumulated depreciation
(7,430)
(7,488)
Machinery and equipment, net
966
902
Land
1,301
1,301
Construction in progress
24
19
Other
4,857
4,879
Accumulated depreciation
(4,234)
(4,297)
Other, net
622
581
Total property, plant and equipment
9,325
9,115
Intangible assets
Software
289
241
Other
14
14
Total intangible assets
303
256
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
13,832
13,584
Deferred tax assets
223
204
Other
2,988
2,898
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(6)
(6)
Total investments and other assets
17,037
16,680
Total fixed assets
26,666
26,052
Total assets
51,967
51,800
Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Toyo Denki Seizo K.K. (6505)
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal 2020
1Q Fiscal 2021
(As of May 31, 2021)
(As of August 31, 2021)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade notes and accounts payable
1,668
1,609
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
4,705
4,104
Short-term debt
2,085
3,685
Accrued expenses
611
608
Income taxes payable
161
44
Consumption and other taxes payable
207
140
Advances received
34
-
Contract liabilities
-
85
Deposits received
193
288
Reserve for directors' bonuses
36
9
Reserve for employees' bonuses
827
423
Reserve for order losses
871
874
Other
224
224
Total current liabilities
11,628
12,100
Long-term liabilities
Long-term debt
11,759
11,555
Long-term payables
17
17
Deferred tax liabilities
427
315
Net defined benefit liability
4,124
4,146
Other
1
1
Total long-term liabilities
16,330
16,035
Total liabilities
27,958
28,136
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
4,998
4,998
Capital surplus
3,177
3,177
Retained earnings
12,320
12,166
Treasury stock
(1,281)
(1,281)
Total shareholders' equity
19,214
19,060
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Unrealized holding gains on available-for-sale securities
4,803
4,628
Foreign currency translation adjustments
88
66
Adjustments of defined benefit plans
(97)
(91)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
4,793
4,604
Total net assets
24,008
23,664
Total liabilities and net assets
51,967
51,800
Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021
Toyo Denki Seizo K.K. (6505)
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income for the First Quarter
(Millions of yen)
1Q Fiscal 2020
1Q Fiscal 2021
(June 1, 2020, to August 31,
(June 1, 2021, to August 31,
2020)
2021)
Net sales
7,848
6,752
Cost of sales
5,974
5,415
Gross profit
1,873
1,337
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,703
1,676
Operating income (loss)
169
(339)
Non-operating income
Interest income
0
0
Dividend income
132
83
Equity in profit of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates
-
118
Miscellaneous income
6
12
Total non-operating income
139
214
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
17
15
Equity in loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates
8
-
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
0
0
Foreign exchange losses
5
2
Miscellaneous loss
13
1
Total non-operating expenses
44
20
Ordinary income (loss)
265
(145)
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of investment securities
206
162
Gain on the reversal of foreign currency translation
adjustments
－
94
Total extraordinary income
206
256
Income before income taxes
471
110
Income taxes: Current
136
15
Income taxes: Deferred
20
(19)
Total income taxes
156
(3)
Net income
315
114
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
315
114
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
TOYO Electric Mfg. Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:14 UTC.