Toyo Denki Seizo K K : Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021

October 13, 2021 Company Name: Toyo Denki Seizo K.K. Stock Exchange: 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock Code: 6505 URL https://www.toyodenki.co.jp Representative Akira Watanabe, President Inquiries: Toshihito Nakanishi, Operating Officer, General Manager, Management Planning Department TEL: +81-3-5202-8122

Scheduled date of submission of quarterly financial report : October 14, 2021 Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments : - Preparation of quarterly financial report supplemental explanatory materials : Yes Holding of quarterly financial results briefing : Yes

(Note: Amounts less than one million yen in financial statements and supplementary data are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 (June 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)

Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentage figures show year-on-year increase or decrease.)

Net sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % 1Q Fiscal 2021 6,752 (14.0) (339) - (145) - 114 (63.8) 1Q Fiscal 2020 7,848 (11.2) 169 - 265 - 315 245.9

(Note) Comprehensive income: 1Q Fiscal 2021 (75) million yen [-%] 1Q Fiscal 2020 (815) million yen [-%] Net Income per Share Diluted Net Income per Share Yen Yen 1Q Fiscal 2021 12.76 - 1Q Fiscal 2020 35.24 -

Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets Net Assets Shareholders' Equity Ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of August 31, 2021 51,800 23,664 45.7 As of May 31, 2021 51,967 24,008 46.2 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of August 31, 2021 23,664 million yen As of May 31, 2021 24,008 million yen

2. Dividend Information