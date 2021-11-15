Log in
    6505   JP3617000009

TOYO DENKI SEIZO K.K.

(6505)
Toyo Denki Seizo K K : Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021

11/15/2021 | 01:40am EST
Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021

October 13, 2021

Company Name:

Toyo Denki Seizo K.K.

Stock Exchange: 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock Code:

6505

URL

https://www.toyodenki.co.jp

Representative

Akira Watanabe, President

Inquiries:

Toshihito Nakanishi, Operating Officer, General Manager, Management Planning Department

TEL: +81-3-5202-8122

Scheduled date of submission of quarterly financial report

:

October 14, 2021

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments

:

-

Preparation of quarterly financial report supplemental explanatory materials

:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing

:

Yes

(Note: Amounts less than one million yen in financial statements and supplementary data are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 (June 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentage figures show year-on-year increase or decrease.)

Net sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income Attributable to

Owners of the Parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

1Q Fiscal 2021

6,752

(14.0)

(339)

-

(145)

-

114

(63.8)

1Q Fiscal 2020

7,848

(11.2)

169

-

265

-

315

245.9

(Note) Comprehensive income:

1Q Fiscal 2021

(75) million yen [-%]

1Q Fiscal 2020

(815) million yen [-%]

Net Income per Share

Diluted Net Income

per Share

Yen

Yen

1Q Fiscal 2021

12.76

-

1Q Fiscal 2020

35.24

-

  1. Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity

Ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of August 31, 2021

51,800

23,664

45.7

As of May 31, 2021

51,967

24,008

46.2

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of August 31, 2021 23,664 million yen

As of May 31, 2021

24,008 million yen

2. Dividend Information

Annual Dividend

1Q

Interim

3Q

Fiscal Year-End

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal 2020

-

0.00

-

30.00

30.00

Fiscal 2021

-

Fiscal 2021

(Forecast)

-

-

30.00

30.00

(Note) 1.

Revisions to

the most recently announced dividend forecast: No

3. Consolidated Performance Forecast for Fiscal 2021 (June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)

(Percentage figures show year-on-year increase or decrease.)

Net Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Attributable to

Net Income

Owners of the

per Share

Parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

First 6 months

15,000

(10.3)

(100)

-

50

(85.9)

150

(66.8)

16.78

Full year

34,000

2.6

450

6.2

700

(7.6)

800

(18.2)

89.48

(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced performance forecast:

No

  • Notes:
  1. Transfers of major subsidiaries during the period: No
    (Transfers of specified subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation)

Newly included: - companies (name of the company)

Excluded: - companies (name of the company)

  1. Application of special accounting practices for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statement: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revisions to accounting standards and related practices: Yes
    2. Any changes other than (a) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Restatement: No

(Note) For details, please refer to "(3) Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies)" in "2. Consolidated Financial Statements," on page 7.

  1. Shares outstanding (common stock)
    1. Number of shares outstanding as of the end of the period (including treasury stock):
    2. Number of shares of treasury stock as of the end of the period:
    3. Average number of shares for the period (fiscal year-to-date):

1Q Fiscal 2021

9,735,000 shares

Fiscal 2020

9,735,000 shares

1Q Fiscal 2021

794,248 shares

Fiscal 2020

794,128 shares

1Q Fiscal 2021

8,940,797 shares

1Q Fiscal 2020

8,941,537 shares

  • Quarterly financial reports are not subject to quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or audit firm.
  • Disclaimer concerning the proper use of business results forecasts and other relevant specific items (Note on forward-looking statements)
    The forecasts for business results presented in this document are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of currently available information. Toyo Denki cautions readers that due to a variety of factors actual results may differ materially from forecasts. Please refer to "Explanation of Consolidated Performance Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" in the Accompanying Materials on page 3 for details relating to forecasts of operating results (available in Japanese only).
  • This report is an abridged translation of the Japanese summary consolidated business results, which has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted Japan, for reference purpose only.

Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Toyo Denki Seizo K.K. (6505)

2. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2020

1Q Fiscal 2021

(As of May 31, 2021)

(As of August 31, 2021)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

3,964

4,387

Trade notes and accounts receivable

13,218

-

Trade notes, accounts receivable, and contract assets

-

13,222

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

901

869

Products and finished goods

514

631

Work in process

3,565

3,540

Raw materials and stored goods

2,821

2,706

Advances

7

19

Other accounts receivable

114

120

Other

196

253

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2)

(1)

Total current assets

25,300

25,748

Fixed assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

12,338

12,342

Accumulated depreciation

(5,928)

(6,031)

Buildings and structures, net

6,410

6,311

Machinery and equipment

8,397

8,390

Accumulated depreciation

(7,430)

(7,488)

Machinery and equipment, net

966

902

Land

1,301

1,301

Construction in progress

24

19

Other

4,857

4,879

Accumulated depreciation

(4,234)

(4,297)

Other, net

622

581

Total property, plant and equipment

9,325

9,115

Intangible assets

Software

289

241

Other

14

14

Total intangible assets

303

256

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

13,832

13,584

Deferred tax assets

223

204

Other

2,988

2,898

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(6)

(6)

Total investments and other assets

17,037

16,680

Total fixed assets

26,666

26,052

Total assets

51,967

51,800

Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Toyo Denki Seizo K.K. (6505)

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2020

1Q Fiscal 2021

(As of May 31, 2021)

(As of August 31, 2021)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade notes and accounts payable

1,668

1,609

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

4,705

4,104

Short-term debt

2,085

3,685

Accrued expenses

611

608

Income taxes payable

161

44

Consumption and other taxes payable

207

140

Advances received

34

-

Contract liabilities

-

85

Deposits received

193

288

Reserve for directors' bonuses

36

9

Reserve for employees' bonuses

827

423

Reserve for order losses

871

874

Other

224

224

Total current liabilities

11,628

12,100

Long-term liabilities

Long-term debt

11,759

11,555

Long-term payables

17

17

Deferred tax liabilities

427

315

Net defined benefit liability

4,124

4,146

Other

1

1

Total long-term liabilities

16,330

16,035

Total liabilities

27,958

28,136

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

4,998

4,998

Capital surplus

3,177

3,177

Retained earnings

12,320

12,166

Treasury stock

(1,281)

(1,281)

Total shareholders' equity

19,214

19,060

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Unrealized holding gains on available-for-sale securities

4,803

4,628

Foreign currency translation adjustments

88

66

Adjustments of defined benefit plans

(97)

(91)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

4,793

4,604

Total net assets

24,008

23,664

Total liabilities and net assets

51,967

51,800

Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Toyo Denki Seizo K.K. (6505)

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income for the First Quarter

(Millions of yen)

1Q Fiscal 2020

1Q Fiscal 2021

(June 1, 2020, to August 31,

(June 1, 2021, to August 31,

2020)

2021)

Net sales

7,848

6,752

Cost of sales

5,974

5,415

Gross profit

1,873

1,337

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,703

1,676

Operating income (loss)

169

(339)

Non-operating income

Interest income

0

0

Dividend income

132

83

Equity in profit of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

-

118

Miscellaneous income

6

12

Total non-operating income

139

214

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

17

15

Equity in loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

8

-

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

0

0

Foreign exchange losses

5

2

Miscellaneous loss

13

1

Total non-operating expenses

44

20

Ordinary income (loss)

265

(145)

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

206

162

Gain on the reversal of foreign currency translation

adjustments

94

Total extraordinary income

206

256

Income before income taxes

471

110

Income taxes: Current

136

15

Income taxes: Deferred

20

(19)

Total income taxes

156

(3)

Net income

315

114

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

315

114

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TOYO Electric Mfg. Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
