Toyo Engineering : Announcement on Execution of Agreement regarding Establishment of Joint Venture Company with MODEC, Inc.
08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Toyo Engineering Corporation ("TOYO", President & CEO: Haruo Nagamatsu) announced today that TOYO and MODEC, Inc. ("MODEC", President & CEO: Takeshi Kanamori) have executed today the agreement for the establishment of a joint venture company for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) business of Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels.
The establishment of the joint venture company is subject to obtaining official permits and approvals of relevant authorities.
Notes
1. Purpose of establishing a Joint Venture Company
TOYO is a global engineering group that has rich EPC experience in industrial facilities, such as oil & gas development, refinery, petrochemicals, fertilizer and power generation. There are 6 autonomous EPC group affiliates widespread across the world. With this global network, TOYO is aiming for solutions emphasizing both "Aim to realize an environmentally-friendly society" and "Enrich people's lives".
MODEC is a leading provider of floating production solutions such as FPSOs to the offshore oil & gas industry. MODEC performs EPCI activities, and further by owning and operating its own FPSOs, it provides oil companies around the world with comprehensive and competitive solutions for oil & gas production services. As offshore oil and gas development projects increase in scale and move into deeper waters, the durations of the client contracts for FPSOs have become long-term as well as FPSOs have increased in size and complexity. As one of the few companies that can address these large-scale FPSO projects, MODEC recognize the importance of enhancement of its engineering and project management capabilities to meet clients' requirements and expectations. Furthermore, MODEC, as a leading company in the industry, is aiming to develop environmentally-friendly technologies for next- generation FPSOs.
For the past 15 years, TOYO has been collaborating with MODEC which is one of the world's leading FPSO-related companies, on the topside EPC scopes for several FPSO projects. Through the establishment of the joint venture company, TOYO and MODEC will further deepen the form of collaboration and jointly strengthen the engineering and project management capabilities in order to carry out the challenging large-scale FPSO projects, and the two companies jointly aim to strengthen the technological capabilities and competitiveness in the FPSO industry. Furthermore, synergies between TOYO and MODEC are expected to be demonstrated in the exploration of new technology and product opportunities in growth markets as well as in the development of environmentally-friendly FPSOs for realization of decarbonized society.
2. Outline of the Joint Venture Company
(1)
Name
Offshore Frontier Solutions Pte. Ltd.
(2)
Head Office
Singapore
(3)
Representative
To be nominated
(4)
Business
EPCI business for FPSOs
Investment Ratio (*) 10 million United States dollars
Shareholding ratios (*) MODEC Offshore Production Systems (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ("MOPS", wholly owned subsidiary of MODEC) 65%
TOYO 35%
(7) Date of establishment (*) August 2022 (planned)
Originally established by MOPS alone, TOYO is scheduled to participate in the investment by around September 2022 (on the assumption that the approval of the relevant authorities is obtained).
3. Overview of joint venture partners
(1)
Name
MODEC, Inc.
(2)
Head office
Nihonbashi Maruzen Tokyu Building 4th & 5th Floors, 3-10,
Nihonbashi 2-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0027 Japan
(3)
Representative
Takeshi Kanamori, President & Chief Executive Officer
Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation, sales,
(4)
Business profile
leasing and operation services for floating offshore oil and gas
production facilities
(5)
Capital stock
30,122.49 million yen
(6)
Date of
June 1, 1987
establishment
Major shareholders
Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. (49.10%)
(7)
and shareholding
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (14.87%)
ratios
Capital relationship Not applicable
Relationship in
Not applicable
human resources
Relationship
Business
No business transactions in the last 12 months
(8)
between TOYO and
relationship
MODEC
Whether MODEC
falls within a
Not applicable
related party to
TOYO
Consolidated financial results and financial position for the last 3 years
Accounting period
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Consolidated total
125,366 million yen
95,015 million yen
$554,759 thousand
equity
Consolidated total
assets
383,189 million yen
357,532 million yen
$3,425,542 thousand*
(*Consolidated total
liabilities and equity)
Consolidated net assets
2,161.43 yen
1,622.30 yen
$9.45
per share
Consolidated revenue
332,644 million yen
309,925 million yen
$3,899,748 thousand
Consolidated operating
(4,841) million yen
(21,614) million yen
($317,552) thousand
profit
Consolidated ordinary
294 million yen
(12,854) million yen
－
income
Comprehensive income
(18,227) million yen
(13,076) million yen
($363,975) thousand
attributable to Owners
of parent
Consolidated net income
(323.47) yen
(232.05) yen
($6.46)
per share
Dividend per share
45.00 yen
45.00 yen
15.00 yen
Consolidated financial statements have been prepared based on International Financial Reporting Standards since the term ended December 31, 2021 (FY2021).
(1)
Name
MODEC Offshore Production Systems (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
(2)
Head office
9 North Buona Vista Drive, #21-01 The Metropolis Tower 1,
Singapore 138588
(3)
Title and name of
Soichi Ide, President & Chief Executive Officer
representative
(4)
Business profile
Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation services
for floating offshore oil and gas production facilities
(5)
Date of
August 25, 2003
establishment
Major shareholder
(6)
and shareholding
MODEC, Inc. (100%)
ratio
Capital
Not applicable
relationship
Relationship
Not applicable
in human
Relationship
resources
Business
Collaboration on the topside EPC scopes for FPSO
(8)
between TOYO and
relationship
projects
MOPS
Whether
MOPS falls
Not applicable
within a
related party
to TOYO
The capital stock of MODEC Offshore Production Systems (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and the consolidated results of operations and consolidated financial position of the company over the last three years are not disclosed due to restrictions on disclosure of information under the joint venture agreement.
Schedule
Execution of the agreement for the establishment of the joint venture company: August 5, 2022
Future Outlook
Although TOYO expects that the impact of this matter on its consolidated financial results for the
fiscal year ending March 2023 will be minor, it will promptly disclose any matters that should be disclosed when necessary.
