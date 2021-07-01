Log in
    6330   JP3607800004

TOYO ENGINEERING CORPORATION

(6330)
  Report
Toyo Engineering : Information of Administrative Procedure Commenced in Brazil

07/01/2021 | 03:03am EDT
June 30, 2021

For Immediate Release

To Whom It May Concern

Company Name: Toyo Engineering Corporation

President & CEO: Haruo Nagamatsu

Stock Code: 6330, Stock Listing: First Section of the Tokyo

Stock Exchange

Inquiries: Wataru Iida, General Manager of Corporate

Communications Department

TEL +81-47-454-1113

Information of Administrative Procedure Commenced in Brazil

This is to notify that we have been informed on June 29, 2021 that an administrative procedure has been commenced by the Comptroller General ("CGU") of the Federative Republic of Brazil involving Toyo Engineering Corporation ("TOYO") and our Brazilian subsidiary Projeto de Plantas Industriais Ltda ("PPI"), with respect to certain improper affairs in relation to a project in which PPI had participated together with two other Brazilian contractors to construct utility facilities for Comperj Petrochemical Complex in Rio de Janeiro under a contract awarded by the Brazilian state-owned energy company Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras") in 2011.

The subject matter of the administrative procedure is same as the lawsuit filed in 2018 by the Attorney General of the Federative Republic of Brazil against 20 codefendants including PPI, as we announced in 2018. The position of PPI (as well as TOYO) remains unchanged that PPI was not involved in said affairs, and we will properly address the issues during the administrative procedure.

(Reference: information of PPI)

Name

Projeto de Plantas Industriais Ltda

Address

Praia de Botafogo, nº 228, sala 801 - Botafogo - Rio de Janeiro - Rio

de Janeiro - 22250906

Area of business

Engineering, procurement and construction of plants

Capital

322,001 BRL

Disclaimer

Toyo Engineering Corporation published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 07:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
