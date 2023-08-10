Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 10, 2023

Non-consolidated Financial Results

for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

TOYO GOSEI Co., Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Standard Market

Securities code:

4970

URL:

https://www.toyogosei.co.jp/

Representative:

Yujin Kimura, President and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Shiro Shinozaki, General Manager of Financial and Accounting Department

Telephone:

+81-3-5822-6170

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

August 10, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

None

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2023

7,611

(17.6)

834

(43.1)

820

(54.1)

552

(55.1)

June 30, 2022

9,232

11.1

1,466

(1.8)

1,788

21.2

1,229

20.5

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2023

69.61

June 30, 2022

154.97

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

June 30,2023

52,087

20,039

38.5

March 31, 2023

51,105

19,641

38.4

Reference: Equity

As of June 30, 2023:

¥20,039 million

As of March 31, 2023:

¥19,641 million

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

20.00

20.00

40.00

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2024

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2024

20.00

20.00

40.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecasts: None

3. Forecast of financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Basic earnings

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

First half

16,000

(8.9)

1,300

(54.4)

1,250

(61.9)

800

(64.4)

100.79

Full year

34,500

1.0

2,600

(47.7)

2,500

(51.2)

1,600

(58.2)

201.59

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced earnings forecasts: None

* Notes

  1. Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  4. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2023

As of March 31, 2023

8,143,390 shares

8,143,390 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2023

As of March 31, 2023

206,502 shares

206,467 shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2023

Three months ended June 30, 2022

7,936,913 shares

7,936,923 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

