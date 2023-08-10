Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
August 10, 2023
Non-consolidated Financial Results
for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
(Under Japanese GAAP)
Company name:
TOYO GOSEI Co., Ltd.
Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Standard Market
Securities code:
4970
URL:
https://www.toyogosei.co.jp/
Representative:
Yujin Kimura, President and Representative Director
Inquiries:
Shiro Shinozaki, General Manager of Financial and Accounting Department
Telephone:
+81-3-5822-6170
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
August 10, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
－
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:
None
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2023
7,611
(17.6)
834
(43.1)
820
(54.1)
552
(55.1)
June 30, 2022
9,232
11.1
1,466
(1.8)
1,788
21.2
1,229
20.5
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2023
69.61
－
June 30, 2022
154.97
－
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30,2023
52,087
20,039
38.5
March 31, 2023
51,105
19,641
38.4
Reference: Equity
As of June 30, 2023:
¥20,039 million
As of March 31, 2023:
¥19,641 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
－
20.00
－
20.00
40.00
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
－
March 31, 2024
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2024
20.00
－
20.00
40.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecasts: None
3. Forecast of financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Basic earnings
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
First half
16,000
(8.9)
1,300
(54.4)
1,250
(61.9)
800
(64.4)
100.79
Full year
34,500
1.0
2,600
(47.7)
2,500
(51.2)
1,600
(58.2)
201.59
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced earnings forecasts: None
* Notes
- Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: None
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
- Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Restatement: None
- Number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2023
As of March 31, 2023
8,143,390 shares
8,143,390 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2023
As of March 31, 2023
206,502 shares
206,467 shares
- Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2023
Three months ended June 30, 2022
7,936,913 shares
7,936,923 shares
- Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
