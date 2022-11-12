Toyo Ink SC : Consolidated Quarterly Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards)for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022

The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards were adopted at the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year and have been applied to the forecasts for consolidated results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, but they have not been taken into account when evaluating

From the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, the Company began adopting the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29. March 31, 2020), etc. The figures for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 are the figures after the application of the relevant accounting standards.

The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards were adopted at the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year and have been applied to the results of the third quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, but they have not been taken into account when evaluating

1. Consolidated business results for the first three quarters of fiscal 2022 ending December 31, 2022 (From January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

Consolidated Quarterly Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022

This is an English translation of Consolidated Quarterly Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022. This is an English translation of the Japanese original, prepared only for the convenience of shareholders residing outside Japan. The original Japanese version will prevail should there be any difference in the meaning between the English version and the Japanese version.

Supplementary documents for financial results will be posted on the Company's website on November 11, 2022 (Friday).

The above forecasts are based on the information available on the date these materials are released and incorporate assumptions about uncertainties that may affect future earnings. The forecasts do not constitute an assurance that the Company promises to achieve the earnings. Actual earnings could differ materially from these forecasts due to various factors in the future. For notes about assumptions of earnings forecasts and the use of earnings forecasts, refer to "(3) Information on the consolidated earnings forecasts and other future forecasts" of "1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results, etc., for the First Three Quarters Ended September 30, 2022" on page 4 of the accompanying materials.

Explanations about the proper use of financial forecasts and other important note

These quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly audits by certified public accountants or audit corporations.

Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates

Application of special accounting treatment to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No

(changes in specific subsidiaries accompanied by a change in the scope of consolidation):

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results, etc., for the First Three Quarters Ended September 30, 2022

TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (4634) Financial Results for the First Three Quarters of FY2022

TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (4634) Financial Results for the First Three Quarters of FY2022

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results, etc., for the First Three Quarters Ended September 30, 2022

(1) Details of operating results

During the first three quarters of the fiscal year under review, the global economy was affected by sharp rises in the prices of raw materials and energy and supply constraints chiefly due to the prolonged state of affairs in Ukraine and restrictions on economic activities in China. In addition, there were downside risks due to worldwide monetary tightening and violent exchange rate fluctuations. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic was entering a new phase where people live with COVID-19, and there were signs of recovery in the global economy. In the display industry, one of the main markets of the Toyo Ink Group, inventory adjustments progressed rapidly, which had significant adverse effects on corporate activities.

In this environment, the Toyo Ink Group worked to achieve its policies for the year of enhancing the profitability of its businesses, creating and expanding priority development areas, and enhancing the value of management resources for sustainable growth.

As a result, net sales in the first three quarters of the fiscal year under review increased to 235,006 million yen (up 11.4% year on year), operating profit decreased to 5,309 million yen (down 45.5% year on year), and ordinary profit fell to 7,235 million yen (down 35.2% year on year). Profit attributable to owners of parent rose to 8,758 million yen (up 25.4% year on year).

Due to the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc., net sales were 678 million yen less, and operating profit and ordinary profit were 96 million yen and 66 million yen less each, compared with values calculated by applying the previous method.

Results by segment are as follows.

(i) Colorants and Functional Materials Related Business

Shipments of LCD color filter materials were sluggish in the latter half of the first three quarters under review as production of large and small and medium-sized liquid crystal panels was reduced sharply due to a decline in demand for liquid crystal panels for large television sets and smartphones.

Sales of plastic colorants, particularly those for foods containers, remained strong; however, growth in sales of plastic colorants for automobiles and office equipment slowed due to the impact of shortages of semiconductors and other components and lockdowns in China.

Sales of inkjet inks, particularly those for commercial printing and signage, were firm. The Group made progress in the improvement of production facilities for lithium-ion battery materials for automotive applications in the U.S. and Europe, and supply of lithium-ion battery materials expanded as demand increased.

As a result, net sales for this segment as a whole increased to 59,025 million yen (up 6.3% year on year) while operating profit decreased to 1,357 million yen (down 66.4% year on year) due to a steep rise in raw materials and energy costs.

With the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc., net sales decreased 399 million yen and operating profit decreased 15 million yen.

(ii) Polymers and Coatings Related Business

Among functional films and tapes, sales of conductive adhesive sheets and electromagnetic shielding films were affected by a market slump of smartphones in the latter half of the first three quarters under review. Sales of heat durable and low adhesive films for liquid crystal panels and automobiles were slow due to sharp production adjustments in the market.

Domestic sales of adhesives for the packaging of snack foods and pet foods remained strong. Meanwhile, domestic sales of pressure sensitive adhesives for labels and displays were affected by sluggish demand. Overseas sales of pressure sensitive adhesives grew thanks to facility extensions in the US and India and sales of adhesives for food products and pharmaceuticals also increased.

-2-